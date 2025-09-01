Hatters boss talks up Gbode's potential as young striker joins from Gillingham

Town complete a third deadline day addition

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insists new striker Joe Gbode has the potential to be a huge success for the Hatters after moving to Kenilworth Road from League Two leaders Gillingham this evening.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at Priestfield and made his debut as a 16-year-old in an FA Cup tie back in November 2021. Having gained experience with loan spells at Margate, Folkestone, Hastings, Maidstone and Aveley, Gbode broke into the Gills’ squad last season. The forward scored his first goal for the Kent club against Notts County in February this year and netted twice in the final two games of the season against Wimbledon and Swindon to make it three goals in 39 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker then played against Town during their pre-season friendly in July, and has been a regular for Gareth Ainsworth’s side this term, scoring an injury-time equaliser in the club’s 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers recently. On his third signing of the day, Town boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Joe’s a young man who we have kept tabs on since the end of last season and who we played against this pre-season.

Luton have signed Joe Gbode from Gillingham - pic: Liam Smith

"I know the managerial team at Gillingham very well and they have had nothing but good things to say about Joe’s talent and how high his ceiling is. He’s one for the future but we’re looking forward to having him in and around the group.” A statement on the Gills website added: “Everyone at Gillingham FC would like to thank Joe for his services and we wish all the very best for the future.”