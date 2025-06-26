Hatters boss understands why striker Morris wanted to make Derby County switch

By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Jun 2025, 18:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Forward agrees summer move to Pride Park

Luton forward Carlton Morris has left Kenilworth Road to make an instant return to the Championship and sign for Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old moved to the Hatters when Town shelled out what was then a club record fee to Barnsley for his services back in the summer of 2022, as he played a huge role in the club reaching the Premier League, scoring 20 goals, while also netting from the penalty spot in the play-off penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morris then etched his name into Town history by becoming the first player to score in the Premier League, when he was on target from the penalty spot in the season-opener at Brighton & Hove Albion. He went on to notch 11 top flight goals, including the winner in Luton’s first victory of the season, a 2-1 success at Everton, as in the absence of Tom Lockyer, he also wore the captain’s armband for the past 18 months.

Striker Carlton Morris has left Luton to join Derby County - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Striker Carlton Morris has left Luton to join Derby County - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The ex-Norwich City youngster finished as the Hatters’ leading marksman again last season, although his tally of eight wasn’t enough to prevent Luton from being relegated back to League One once more. Having scored 39 goals in 137 outings, the forward has opted to make the switch to Pride Park, as manager Matt Bloomfield can understand his reasons why, telling the club’s official website: “Carlton has been a big player for our football club for a long time now.

"In the relatively short spell that we have worked with him, he has led by example and given everything for the cause. We understand his desire to continue his career at the highest level he can and he leaves to join Derby with our best wishes. I’m sure I speak for everyone in saying he’ll always be a welcome visitor at Kenilworth Road for what he helped the club achieve, and we all wish him well for his future career.”

Related topics:Carlton MorrisChampionshipDerby CountyPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice