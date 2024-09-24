Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager given a bigger role during weekend victory

Luton academy graduate Zack Nelson has to be treated as a first team player now according to boss Rob Edwards after he displayed the faith he has in the talented teenager’s ability during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who has already made his full Championship and Carabao Cup debut for the Hatters this term, also scoring a truly magnificent first senior goal against QPR in the latter fixture, has been named in the match-day squad for all six of Luton’s second tier outings so far. With minor cameos against QPR and Preston, the former Spurs youngster was tasked with trying to get the Hatters out of a hole at the weekend, introduced as part of a triple alteration made by Edwards on the hour mark, joining Carlton Morris and Tom Krauß in coming on with an hour gone and the hosts trailing 1-0.

Nelson was deployed in an attacking role on the left hand side, as he got involved immediately with 16 touches during his time on the field, and a passing success rate of 81.8 percent from his 11 attempts, also going on one dribble and winning two free kicks in dangerous positions for his side. The trio’s impact led to Luton being able to draw themselves level through Morris’s penalty and with a man extra following Di’Shon Bernard’s red card, go on and win it with two minutes of normal time remaining, Morris pouncing again from close range.

Zack Nelson get the ball ahead of his opponent during Luton's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Discussing the belief he has in the youngster, who was making just his seventh outing in senior football, Edwards said: “I think now we’ve all got to treat him as a first team player. I don’t want to put any pressure on him again, but it doesn’t matter what age he is now, I think his level, what he’s doing in training and what he’s doing when he’s on the pitch is really high. What’s brilliant about Zack is we can put him almost anywhere on the pitch and he can just go and do what he does as he’s a really good footballer, so I’m really pleased for him.”