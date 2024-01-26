Hatters boss working hard on transfer targets as he discusses Baggies and Sky Blues rumours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed the Hatters are working hard to try and bolster their squad in the final few days of the January transfer window, although they won’t be held to ransom when it comes to signing new players.

Town have announced one incoming at Kenilworth Road so far this month, Reading defender Tom Holmes, although the centre half headed straight back to Berkshire to finish the season on loan with the League One Royals. The Kenilworth Road club now have just over a week to bolster a squad that is currently without midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, out with a long-term knee injury, and defender Tom Lockyer, as he continues to recover from a cardiac arrest suffered at AFC Bournemouth in December.

Although Edwards has previously stated there are funds available to him should he wish to strengthen, giving an update on his quest to do so this afternoon, he said: “We’ve been working, like everyone does, not just in January, before that as well. It’s difficult January, it really is. Prices seem very inflated and we’re at a football club where we won't be spending loads and loads of money anyway.

"I was very clear at the beginning, the main thing was keeping the group together that we want to remain here and anyone that would come in that improves us, we would try and do. We have been working hard on certain things and we’ll see if anything can come to fruition in the next few days, but it’s a tough window.”

Luton have been linked with two players in the last week, West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley and Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf. On whether he had an interest in the duo, Edwards continued: “That one’s (Bartley) rumours there’s no truth in that one, I did see that. He’s (Sheaf) a really good player, but no, there’s nothing more to comment on at the moment.”