Hatters boss yet to make a decision on whether to extend ex-Netherlands international's contract

Pieters is yet to feature for Luton since arriving

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield will look to make a decision on whether or not to extend the contract of experienced defender Erik Pieters.

The 36-year-old, who had spent part of pre-season on trial with Luton, penned a month-long deal at Kenilworth Road on December 19, when former manager Rob Edwards was in charge, which is due to run out on Sunday. Pieters, who featured for West Bromwich Albion most recently, also playing for Stoke, Burnley and PSV Eindhoven during his career, winning 18 caps for the Netherlands too, was named on the bench for the Championship matches against Derby County, Bristol City and Swansea City but didn’t make it on to the pitch in any of the fixtures.

He then missed out on the match-day 20 in Luton’s last three matches with Norwich City, QPR and Nottingham Forest, and with Town midway through the January transfer window, could find himself surplus to requirements as the new Town chief looks to bolster his playing personnel in a bid to pull clear of the relegation zone. With that in mind, asked if he had come to a conclusion yet on Pieters' future, Bloomfield said: “It’s not something we’ve looked to extend yet.

Luton will make a decision over the future of defender Erik Pieters - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"I need to speak to Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the club again this afternoon, this evening and see where that is. I’m aware of the expiry date of that, so again it’s trying to assess the group as quickly as we possibly can, seeing what we have and what we haven’t got and budgeting and all the rest that goes into it. There’s loads of different factors and we’ll have to come to a decision fairly quickly on that because of the expiry date of his contract.”