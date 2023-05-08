Hatters CEO reveals Luton will rebuild Bobbers Stand if Town win promotion to the Premier League

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the club would have to rebuild most of the Bobbers Stand if the Hatters were to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Recently, Sweet labelled it a gargantuan task on Town’s heads if they win the play-offs this term, costing them £8-10m to get Kenilworth Road ready for the top flight.

The CEO has now gone into more detail in his programme notes ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Hull City, revealing the cost is mainly due to accommodate the extra media facility and camera positions.

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet and chairman David Wilkinson

He said: “Having experienced the failure last season by doing our best to publicly avoid the topic, we don’t feel shy about talking openly about it this time.

"But when we do, as long as we caveat any perceived overconfidence, with ‘should we be fortunate enough to get promoted’, everything will be fine and we’ll feel our bases are covered.

"Like it or not, so much of our time has been forced into preparing for a potential Premier League entry.

“There will be a colossal necessity to scale up in terms of staffing, resources, player recruitment and, of course, facilities.

“If recruiting a new squad fit for top tier football isn’t challenging enough, the rebuilding of the physical infrastructure in the shortest time imaginable is the hardest task on our hands ‘should we be fortunate enough to get promoted’

“Much has been written about the shock to the Premier League nervous system our old stadium would bring, especially of our away supporters’ entrance, as if they were the first to discover the scene, or cheap shots pushed by the cheap press just for clickbait and clicks.

“It’s really quite odd behaviour regarding a feature that has previously hosted the top-flight for a season and which hasn’t much changed since the last world war which, for me, just goes to show how much our old girl will put the shivers up the spines of some visiting opponents, which is something we will be very proud to do.

“Like it or not, Kenilworth Road is real-life proper old school football, and it should be embraced or scorned upon at your peril.

“However we shall be placing much of our infrastructure attention to rebuilding most of the Bobbers stand in order to accommodate many of the media facilities required for the Premier League to be contractually compliant to their broadcast partners, which not only is a necessity, but it’s something we should all accept as we deliver what’s required in the swiftest and best way possible, ‘should be fortunate enough to get promoted’.

“With fifty camera positions and vast numbers of operational staff to show Kenilworth Road off to the televised world, we are happy to put ourselves in the limelight in the best way possible, but as expected, it will come as a cost to some supporters who will have (even more) restricted views and other minor disruptions.

“As you will know, we put our loyal supporters first but any disruption will only be temporary given that Power Court is on the horizon.