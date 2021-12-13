HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 1-1 draw with Championship leaders Fulham

Luton's players celebrate Elijah Adebayo's equaliser

Luton held table-toppers Fulham to a richly deserved 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

After Aleksander Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead on 19 minutes, Town hit back in the second period, Elijah Adebayo on target with his 10th of the season.

Giving her thoughts on the game, Joanne Stuckey wrote: "One words sums up that game. Quality.

"Fulham oozed it: secure, confident and comfortable on the ball; they never looked stretched, neither did they panic.

"They looked like a Premier League team and rightly so with a squad costing £100million.

"Cue the £1million boys.

"Our passing and final ball lacked their quality but what money can't buy is team spirit and determination.

"Apparently the Luton lads would run half-naked up the M1 if Jones asked them to!

"Thankfully the length of the Kenny pitch was far enough today and it was a great battling performance despite the obvious difference in quality.

"The best thing about the game though, was meeting a man and his son who'd travelled from Limerick just for this game - their first one - in honour of his dad who'd been a fan since the 60s.

"He said he's definitely going to return. After today's performance and a rocking Kenny, I'm not surprised."

After the game, boss Nathan Jones launched a staunch defence of full back James Bree, who received some criticism from the crowd before his free kick led to the equaliser, as a number of Hatters fans agreed with their manager on Twitter.

@Tom02447099: "Yes top cross, it’s a shame that the idiot in the crowd that gave Bree so much abuse which was uncalled for.

"For me the supporter should be banned, he's not a Luton fan more like a common thug sad day for our club."

@Comsat_Hat: "Credit where credit is due that is a perfect cross from Bree."

@ade_mason: "The guy giving the abuse was shouted down by those around to be fair."

@TrondheimHatter: "I can get people being frustrated if a player has a bad game.

"But endlessly harassing players after the game is really starting to annoy me.

"They are pro athletes sure, but doesn't mean you can abuse them endlessly."

@Rogjw1014: "Absolute embarrassment! As if at 1 down against the top of the league someone feels the need to have a pop, some people need to have a serious word with themselves what a joke!

"Thankfully EA got on the end of it and put it in the back of the net! Was a quality ball in.

"It's bonkers none of these lads give anything less than 100% and no one ever deliberately misses a pass or a tackle.

"I get people bring frustrated but having a go mid game isn't solving anything it's embarrassing.

"People need to remember we're massively punching be proud of that.

"Yes you have the right to be frustrated and even moan about it in the pub after or to your mates on whatsapp but not directly at the player during the game!

"Do people actually think it's going to magically help Bree turn into prime Becks? If you're in the ground get behind them.

"Watch every Premier league for the next week and show me a player who doesn't miss their intended target or even beat the first man! Happens all the time!

"Those reasons are not an excuse to them get on a players back, especially one with the pedigree Bree has!"

@BenShaw: "Was a moron right by me having a go at him as he was taking a throw in, ended up distracting and verbally abusing him.

"A number of us had a go the idiot. Feel bad for Bree, he doesn’t need a nobody trying to tell him how to play football."

@Jxydxn___: "Quality ball in tbf but he has wasted some many opportunities or chances w crosses that go out from the kick or too wide good player but has lost his confidence in the final 3rd."

@robbie2610: "He should not have to defend him at all, it’s sad that some fans have made him do that.

"The guy is a decent footballer and puts a great ball in.

"If it’s not Pelly then it’s Bree certain people moan about, funny that you never hear them after a performance like that."

@Gavin297Smith: "I personally like Bree.

"He gets bad press but is up and down all game.

"Never shies away from the overlap even though his crossing gets flack.

"He came up trumps today when it mattered with a perfect cross.

"The criticism he receives in the stands, he never gets praised for the good bits."

@LTFC_Dave: "I'm a big fan of Jack (especially as his family still follow me on here) and although the comparison from NJ may be a little overzealous, I think the point he's making is fairly evident

"Getting on Bree's back for a bad cross doesn't no one any favours."

@CalumBright_: "As much as he can be wasteful at times no excuse to slam your own players like he got today, in the ground support them come on Twitter after and have your moans."

@That_Mr_Raw: "Fair play. Few idiots in the oak giving him stick after taking a corner, that he clearly heard."

@PaulCollinson2: "Should have put his foot in the wall and invited the ‘fan’ to kiss it!"

@JasonLTFC: "Fair play to him. Criticism and frustration being shown is fine but too many getting too personal and jumping on players as soon as they can.

"Brilliant response from Bree."

@lutonlip: "Call themselves fans. Need to remember the maxim, ”if you can’t say something positive, keep quiet.”

"Or, better still, stay at home."

@MacbethSeath: "Someone was having a pop at him a few mins before when he was taking a throw in.

"Not what the team needed at all, was chuffed for Bree to rub his face in it after that wonder assist."

JeremyBliss66: "Can’t understand that ,players are not robots they can’t be programmed to perform 100% every game.

"Get behind them not against them. COYH."

Meanwhile, Jones also felt his side were denied a 'nailed on' spotkick after a late challenge by Joe Bryan on Fred Onyedinma.

@RoyCroppersCoat: "Was an arm in the back. Clear penalty.

"Can perhaps forgive the ref as he was a distance away and could possibly have view blocked but the clueless lino had absolutely no excuse looking straight at it."

@Richbow79: "The Fred incident looked nailed on at the time and I’ve since seen it back and still think it’s a penalty.

"Can’t help but feel if it had been a Fulham player going down it would have been given."

@JasonLTFC: "I would have been gutted if it was given against us.

"The shoulder barge is one of those grey areas where you can show no intention of going for the ball and get away with it."

On the game itself, @andyc_128: Money can buy ability but it can't buy the heart and desire our players showed on Saturday

@wearelutontown: "I don’t even keep loose change in my pocket, Naismith had £22 million in his."

@kellyroofing1: "I was sitting in the front row middle of the goal, willing him (Naismith) to have a pop at the end of the mazy run.

"Great game, deserved the point. 4 from 2 tough fixtures. COYH."

@Lardyda44: "Came into the game as it progressed.

"Defended well. Bodies on the line. Showed we can compete with the best.

"Could have gone either way. Fantastic performance!"

@mikedoney: "Very proud of what Luton achieve against the odds.

"Never thought we would get something.

"Some might had said it’s a free hit but fair play and could have nicked it if the ref wasn’t blinkered.

"What an excellent result fair play!"

@robbie2610: "Great result and performance. A well deserved point.

"Good to see Bree answering certain critics. Also funny how the Pelly haters have gone quiet today."

@sjdhatters: "To a man they were brilliant today."

@PhilipW15449921: "Absolutely great match to watch and a point was the least Luton deserved!

"He (Naismith) has unbelievable skill for a defender. That run was incredible!"

@Richbow79: "What a match, honestly didn’t want it to end. Two sides having a real go."

@DavidChaps: "Terrific point. Adebayo really proving himself a class striker #COYH."

@Lardyda44: "Really happy with that performance. Took Fulham all the way. Well done Luton !!!"

Meanwhile, on Instagram, davidgreen_1171 said: "NJ you said it perfectly."

brandonbeaman8: "100% bree can be quality and he has all the attributes to be as good as Stacey I think better."

armogym: "He’s hit one good dead ball out of around 50 and now everyone talks about him as if he’s the new David beckham from set pieces ???

"Btw he’s nowhere near ahead of jack Stacey … Stacey was direct, could get up and down the park better, got into attacking positions better and rarely got beaten on the turn like Bree.

"I hope he does end up like Stacey but one good ball doesn’t make him Maradona!!"

patrick.c.graham: "NJ loves to overstate the case.

"I like Bree, can see his potential, but Stacey scored some great goals thanks to his attacking instinct.

"If James practices like Beckham and crosses better as a result, we will all be happy... but his shank rate is way too high as of today's date."

Finally, on Facebook, Darren Perry said: "They all put in a shift today was well delighted with that."