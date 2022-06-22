Hatters Chatter: Luton fans pick their best Danny Hylton moments as popular striker leaves the club

Luton forward Danny Hylton has left the club to join Northampton Town

Luton supporters said goodbye to one of their most popular players from recent times this week with striker Danny Hylton ending his six year stay at the club to join League Two side Northampton Town on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2016 and instantly became a fans favourite, finding the net 62 times in 170 outings, as the Hatters climbed from the fourth tier to the Championship.

However, it wasn’t just his goalscoring exploits that made him such a hit with the Luton faithful and when asked for their best moments from Hylton in a Town shirt, there was one incident that certainly stood out.

@MISTERPDW: “The knee slide towards David Forde when Olly Lee chipped him from St Albans was iconic.

"We struggled to replace the likes of Benson and Gray under JS after promotion.

"Hylton was the talisman centre forward we had been lacking. The right man at the right time.”

@callumLtfc: “That Knee Slide.”

@andyhawkington: “Either that knee slide, or having all the stoke fans ready to riot at their place.”

@PenegalLTFC: “Knee slide V Cambridge or when he had the forest green keeper on strings all game then finally robbed him to score.”

@SteveLTFC17: “The knee slide after Olly Lee's goal against Cambridge.”

@LTFCPanthers: “Either the Cambridge knee slide into the keeper or randomly getting sent off against Doncaster for throwing a litter picker off the side of the pitch.”

@Shortlanduk: “hard to look beyond the Cambridge Knee-Slide..”

@lewzton: “That knee slide.”

There were plenty more though, particularly his performance at St James’ Park when Town were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United in the FA Cup, when he scored one and had a second controversially ruled out for offside.

@dave_trill82: “I could see it was not even close to being offside where i was.

"That's the only "goal" I've not gotten over in 30+ years of going to Luton games.”

@richard_howitt: “Never forget him running Newcastle's defence ragged! Think he was at the top of his game then !!”

@nickverney: “He was top drawer at Newcastle and should have had a second goal as well

"We were speaking to Newcastle fan’s on the way back to the car they said he was well on side as they were in line and had we scored the second we would have won the game.”

@dave_trill82: “DH running Newcastle ragged & scoring at St James Park (should've been 2).”

@BedfordHatter: “Newcastle away….. outstanding.”

There were others too, especially last season when he finally got off the mark in the Championship with a last-minute equaliser at Bristol City, going on to score four times in total.

@PaulSparks1964: “That is my favourite Hylts moment in the flesh.

"On 87 mins my son and I agreed, ‘one more chance’ would come.

"How we celebrated when Super Dan popped it in!”

@Richbow79: “Bristol city away. I celebrated like we win the league.

"He deserved that first championship goal.

"Plus it extended Bristols run of of home games without a win just as they were celebrating it coming to an end.

"Peak Danny Hylton.”

@GrazVegas80: “Seeing him score in the Championship.

“After all the injury setbacks, all the doubters about whether he'd cut it at that level, after all he'd done be for us I've never willed anyone to score for us more than him.

“Helped haul us up the leagues.

“Absolutely top man.”

@JasonLTFC: “It’s more recent but the goal at home to Derby.

"Tight game and for him to come on and score in the Championship at KR was a really special moment (goosebumps as I write this) which I think was celebrated even more.”

@gompstomp78: “The goal against Derby last year, it meant so much to not only him but the squad and all is fans.

"I love him as does my son who will be gutted when I tell after school.”

@hatternick: “4 goals from 5 shots last season!

"But he deserves regular 1st team football which we cant offer him.

"Always better when there are away fans to wind up as well!”

There were plenty of other moments too, including @Jezltfc: “Jones going ballistic at him on the pitch at the end of Wimbledon (A) after that ridiculous penalty ”

@RugonLT: “You have given me and my boys so much pleasure over the past 6 years Danny, we wish you all the best and will always regard you as a hatter through and through.”

@crabmanscoop: “Meeting his Mum at Woburn Centre Parcs whilst watching him playing for Luton vs Coventry on the big screen in the bar.

"My 4 year old lad asked her if she told him off when he got a red card.”

@SelkirkIan: “Plain and simple, every minute!!!”

@MargaretChowdh2: “Getting sent off for chucking the litter picker. Typical Danny.”

@mickkent2: “Big Mick 'cuddling' him by the throat at Home Park, Plymouth after he'd single-handedly wound up the entire Argyle home crowd, the ref, lino, 10 Plymouth players & their manager.......”

@beez_ltfc: “The day he signed.”

@_finfraser: “All of them.”

@GFD1967: “He had a few injuries which didn't help. He's still quality though. We'll miss him.”

@BrandJLancaster: “My favourite player in a luton shirt will be missed.”

"What a guy through the sendings off and all the goals he has scored for Luton he will be remembered also by Nathan Jones pet.”

Kevin Rouse: “The man, the myth, the legend! Absolute hero.

"Good luck Danny we are going to miss you.”

Rob Drew: ”All the best Danny.”

Robert Cox: “Gutted man always gave 110%.”

It wasn’t just the supporters who gave glowing tributes, but Town head of sports science Jared Roberts-Smith tweeted: “End of an era - serious player, even better bloke, absolute pleasure to have worked with…

"Some of my best footie memories shared together.

"Looking forward to seeing him boss league 2 again!”

Meanwhile, former team-mate Alan McCormack, now back on the academy coaching staff, wrote: “Unreal servant for the club.

"A nightmare on the pitch for every defender and top professional off it.