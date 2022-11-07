Luton ended their three game winless run with a courageous 1-0 win at Blackpool yesterday.

In an end-to-end second half, Luke Berry’s goal on 57 minutes was to prove enough, although the visitors goal came under severe pressure, with Town’s defence throwing their bodies on the line at times to keep their opponents out.

Reacting to the performance on Twitter, @adam_dilley4 said: “Let’s not forget we’re having to play differently due to having literally 3 defenders fit in our whole squad.”

@TrondheimHatter: “A masterpiece in how to defend with a bunch of qualified defenders out.

"This is an amazing team who would give everything for each other at their best.”

@trevorjohngidd1: “We won 1-0 and beat a bit of a bogey team in Blackpool.

"We may have to play all a games away as we usually get better results-:)”

The Luton Town fans at Blackpool on Saturday

@CAMBSHATTER: "A fantastic battling performance, every single Luton player that played a part today should be very proud and take a bow for a great win.

"Great watching it but a bit nerve-wracking in the last 15 minutes.”

@DavidChaps: “Another superb away win, earned despite these accursed injuries.

"And how good to see the splendid @LukeDBerry back in the starting line up and poaching a winning goal #COYH.”

@JanePerrini: “What a game! Amazing effort!”

@sjdhatters: “Amazing defensive display.

"Had some luck but earned it #COYH.”

@ben_combes: “Epic win with all of our injuries.

“Lockyer man of the match for me.”

@CalumBright_: “That was the most passion bodies on the line 0-1 away win the world has ever seen.

"Well in you hats.”

@LeviLTFC: “Top away performance that.

"With 1 centre back as well!

"Everyone put in a great shift.”

@davefinan82: “Great win, just what we needed.

"Sounded like a brilliant battling team performance.”

@chazabbb: “That is a defensive performance of a lifetime.”

@Andy_Peacock: “An absolute monster team performance.”

@FaithfulHatter: “Absolutely massive massive contribution by everyone involved today - great team performance - best of the season imo.”

Centre half Tom Lockyer was at his very best, making two last-ditch clearances and enough to earn a 10 in the Luton News’ player ratings after the game.

On his efforts during the 90 minutes and chances of making the Wales World Cup squad this week, @Steve_Moore1988 said: “If RND (Rhys Norrington-Davies) was fit. I would definitely take Locks.

"However, he misses out to Cabango and probably Wes Burns as we need another WB.

@ltfcdan: “Tough competition for places but I do reckon Lockyer is better than Rodon

"If he doesn’t even make the squad it’s a farce.

“Cabango is up there with the best in the championship in terms of consistency so I suppose it’s just whatever the manager wants.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Looking at their "reserve" options of Gunter and Harris, he should definitely go ahead of them (think they play 3 centre backs too).”

@Sandra86019703: “They don't deserve him!

"Shocking the way Page has let a personal issue between them stopping him playing for his country.”

@PaulCollinson2: “Is it selfish wanting Locks to be watching on the tv?

"Let him have a holiday…and be ready for Jan!

“If he doesn't make the @Cymru World Cup squad then something is up.”

@MrsMcGoo83: “If you’re not in love with this man then we can’t be friends.”

@mikedoney: “Wins like that make you realise that everyone who has a go at the lads who were with us in league one and two are daft as spirit can get you a long long way!”

“None of the four that where in the squad would show as much bravery or commitment as Lockyer...”

@chrismitch99: “An outstanding performance and arguably our best defensive showing this time round in the Championship.

"If Tom Lockyer doesn’t make the Wales World Cup squad that’s their loss.

"He’s been utterly immense these last six weeks.”

@lutonlocky: “Absolute warrior, he’s bang on the money.”

@Kirstie17493244: “Driven, passionate and a little bit bonkers.

"You have to love Lockyer.”

@LTFCsmithy: “If he can prove better fitness then he's got to be captain material should that space come up.

"So vocal and good to see someone at the back telling people what he expects and getting in the refs ear.”

@Hatter_JH: “MAKE HIM CAPTAIN.”

@greyfriar1224: “Lockyer is the sort of player fans love.”

@richyhardy: “Locks is a warrior.”

@sco62987535: “Locks should be skipper, with Sonny out and that is not a down on anyone else, he has so much passion, love it.”

@crapbearddad: "Man of the match.

"Three big blocks to stop a goal and won countless headers.”

@calhatlee98: “Player of the season so far.”

@Lewis_jones53: “First name on the teamsheet. Top bloke.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Fast becoming my favourite player of this current crop.”

@ajfkosovo: “He was outstanding once again and is always the 1st to come over to us at the end of the game.”

@carolynjane71: “Fast becoming a Luton Legend.”

@talkabouttom: “Surely that's Lockyers place guaranteed in the Welsh squad after that defensive masterclass!

"Absolutely amazing game.”

Writing on the Luton News’ Facebook page, Steve Guard added: “Always a quality player and now after a few injuries we're really seeing the best of what he can bring to the side.

"Now showing the potential of a leader and future captain at our club.

"On form alone he should be one of the first names on the squad list for Wales.

Yvonne Dodds: “Great player.”

Gareth Hamm: “Has to go to the world Cup.”

Phil Hodges: “TOP lad to be wearing the shirt.”