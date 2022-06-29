Hatters chief: Discussions with former Leeds and West Ham midfielder Snodgrass are ongoing

Robert Snodgrass could still be back at Kenilworth Road next term

Luton boss Nathan Jones hasn’t ruled out the possibility of experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass remaining at the club next season.

The 34-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a short-term deal back in February, going on to play 11 times for the Hatters as they reached the Championship play-offs, falling just short in the semi-finals against Huddersfield.

Luton confirmed them were in negotiations with the former Scottish international over extending his impressive stay when announcing their retained list once the campaign had ended, but with pre-season starting last Friday, a deal had yet to be struck.

When asked if that meant Snodgrass would be playing his football elsewhere, Jones said: “Anything that hasn’t been announced is ongoing, so that’s all I can say really.

"We want to strengthen the position midfield-wise, we know that, we would like to bring a left footer in, so he’s in good company.