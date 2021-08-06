Hatters chief is looking to sign one more midfielder

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is still looking to bolster his squad by bringing in another midfielder before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31.

The Hatters chief has made eight additions so far this summer, with duo Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell brought in to battle for the spots in the middle of the pitch, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu also agreed a new contract.

Ahead of tomorrow’s opening Championship fixture against Peterborough United, Jones admitted he wants another option in that area though, and already has his targets in mind.

He said: “We would like to bring in another player just for pure strength but it’s difficult finding people that are better than what we’ve got so that.

"It's probably the only position where we might enhance it slightly, but we’ve got real good variation, with what we had last year, coupled with the new one that we've brought in and what we've got an eye on.

"We’ve actually been in for a few, so that's all ongoing, but we’re in a decent place in terms of numbers and bodies.

"Anyone we bring in has to really be a first team player in terms of a starter as we don't need numbers now.