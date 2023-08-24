Hatters chief will make a decision on Tuanzebe after confirming ex-Manchester United defender is training with Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards will make a decision on whether or not to sign defender Axel Tuanzebe after confirming the former Manchester United youngster has been training with the club.

The 25-year-old left Old Trafford in the summer after making 37 first team appearances for the Red Devils, including captaining the club at every level, since coming through the ranks and turning professional in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had loan spells at Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, also featuring for England at U19 to U21 level, before moving on once his contract expired.

Axel Tuanzebe in action for Manchester United earlier in his career - pic: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Reports were circulating at the weekend that Tuanzebe had been working with Luton after a spell proving his fitness at St George’s Park and speaking today, Edwards revealed that had been the case.

He said: “He has been here and training, it’s been one where we can both have a look at each other.

"He’s been without a club throughout pre-season while he’s been getting fit, so he has been training this week and that’s not been one we’ve hidden away from or anything like that.

"He’s looked at us, we’ve looked at him.

"He’s a really good guy, a really good bloke, a leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s been good around the place and trained well, so we’ll make a decision on that and he’s involved in that process as well.

"He’s got to make sure this next one for him has got to be right.”

Last season saw Tuanzebe head out on loan to Stoke City in January, but injury restricted him to just five Championship appearances while with the Potters.

Edwards added: “It’s been a frustrating period for him, but he’s in a good place right now.