Hatters confirm defender Lockyer allowed to leave hospital after play-off final collapse

Luton have confirmed that defender Tom Lockyer will return home from hospital today.

The 28-year-old was admitted on Saturday after collapsing on the pitch during the opening 10 minutes of the Championship play-off final against Coventry at Wembley, Town going on to win the game 6-5 on penalties.

Lockyer, who is out of contract this summer, posted on social media that he was recovering well and able to watch the shootout at the time, as he will now be discharged for a period of rest at home.

A club statement from the Hatters yesterday evening said: “We are so pleased to report that our central defender and multiple player of the year Tom Lockyer will be allowed to leave hospital and return home tomorrow.

“The 28-year-old has been undergoing a series of tests at the Cavendish Clinic in London since collapsing in the early stages of Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley and being carried off on a stretcher.

“Tom was well enough to celebrate the penalty shoot-out win with his family at his bedside, as seen in images that have gone global since the historic Hatters victory over Coventry City.

“The Welsh international has been a frustrated patient ever since, but has completed all the necessary medical tests and observations to be allowed home for a period of rest before the start of pre-season training, which he will be fit to take part in.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for Locks, who has had a season to remember and proudly led the team out on Saturday, with his team-mates completing the job for him.

“We can't wait to see you back home at the Kenny with that trophy in your hands, Locks!”

Lockyer’s superb season saw him named in the Championship Team of the Year, as his team-mates knew about exactly how big a role he had played in promotion to the top flight for the first time in 31 years.

Striker Elijah Adebayo said: “Locks, the name Tom Lockyer speaks for itself.

"Everyone knows what Locks has done for this club this season, regardless of if he didn’t play the first five games.