Hatters confirm Lockyer has returned to the Brache to carry on his rehabilitation

Popular skipper is back at the training ground

Luton Town have announced that club captain Tom Lockyer has returned to the club’s training ground to start the next phase of his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old hasn’t stepped foot on a pitch as a player since suffering a cardiac arrest during the Hatters’ Premier League game at AFC Bournemouth on December 16, revealing afterwards that his heart in fact stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds on the day. Revived by the medical staff who were at the Vitality Stadium, Lockyer, a Welsh international, has been receiving treatment since that day, as he has always had an eye on returning to playing if given the all-clear by doctors.

That dream appears to have now moved one step closer, as a club statement from the Hatters this afternoon said: “We are so pleased to be able to inform our supporters and everyone around the world who has sent him their support that our captain, Tom Lockyer, has today returned to The Brache to start the next phase of his rehabilitation.

Luton defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Liam Smith

“Tom has been under the guidance and care of leading consultants in London and Amsterdam, where he has been completing the most recent phase of his rehabilitation at a specialist clinic. For now, Tom will work individually back at The Brache, but his very presence around the training ground will be welcomed by all of his team-mates, manager Rob Edwards and the coaching staff.

“Whilst continuing his rehab, Tom will continue his work with the British Heart Foundation in spreading the importance of knowing CPR and how to use a defibrillator, and he will now be focussing fully on his next stage of the rehabilitation. We ask that he is allowed to do this at his own pace, in private, to ultimately give himself the best chance of completing the next phases of his rehabilitation program.”

Lockyer made an emotional return to Kenilworth Road ahead of the 4-0 win over Brighton last season, while he did plenty of punditry work as the Hatters were relegated from the top flight, while also being in the dug-out for a number of matches too. Writing in the programme ahead of last night’s 4-1 loss to Burnley, the captain said: “Personally I’d like to thank the manager, Gary Sweet and the medical staff for the support I continue to receive in my rehabilitation.

"I’ve made no secret that I would like to play again but unfortunately time will tell if I’m able to do that. I’d love to be out there with the boys, but that’s the way it is right now. I’ve been going back and forth to Amsterdam a lot working with the cardiologist and undergoing plenty of tests. Things are progressing well but when the time is right to give you more news the club and I will do so.”