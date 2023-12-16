Centre half taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Luton have confirmed that club captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium with medical attention rushing to his aid, as after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch, he was stretchered off. The game, level at 1-1, was swiftly postponed, as an official statement revealed the centre half was ‘responsive’ and being taken to hospital.

A further statement released saying: “We are able to provide a further, positive update on Tom Lockyer’s condition. Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images