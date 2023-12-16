Hatters confirm Town skipper Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest against Bournemouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton have confirmed that club captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.
The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium with medical attention rushing to his aid, as after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch, he was stretchered off. The game, level at 1-1, was swiftly postponed, as an official statement revealed the centre half was ‘responsive’ and being taken to hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A further statement released saying: “We are able to provide a further, positive update on Tom Lockyer’s condition. Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.
"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.”