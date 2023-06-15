Hatters CEO hails 'magnificent progress' being made in rebuilding Bobbers Stand

Town CEO Gary Sweet hailed the ‘magnificent progress’ being made by the club in rebuilding the Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road in time for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Following their play-off win over Coventry City at Wembley last month which took Town into the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, the Hatters instantly set about knocking down parts of the stand as need to get their stadium up to scratch for the top table of English football

With a new media centre required, plus a number of studios and camera positions set up, along with new floodlights installed, Sweet admitted the changes would cost the club up to £10m, while also stating he believed the work would take 14 weeks and be concluded on time.

Luton start work on the Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road

After today’s fixture release sending Town on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of the season, it means they are facing a race against time to be ready for their home contest against Burnley on August 19.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sweet said: “I think we're about an hour in front of schedule, we're measuring it to those levels at the moment.

"There's a lot of work to do here and the progress is magnificent, everybody's pulled together, all the teams we've brought in, the contractors, are working terrifically for us.

"A lot of them are Luton fans as well, so they know how important it is, so I thank them for that.

"But I do wake up and come into work and see the views over there and I feel a little bit nervous about everything, so I really can’t wait until it starts going up rather than being broken down, but we'll do the league proud with it.