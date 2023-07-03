Hatters defender gets 90 minutes as Jamaica thrash St. Kitts & Nevis to make Gold Cup progress

Luton defender Amari’i Bell brushed off any injury concerns by playing 90 minutes for Jamaica as they thrashed St. Kitts & Nevis 5-0 in their final Gold Cup Group A clash in Santa Clara, California last night.

The 29-year-old had been stretched off in the 1-1 draw with USA a week ago on Sunday, then an unused substitute in the 4-1 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in midweek, although reassured fans it was nothing serious when announcing he had signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was included from the start as Jamaica went about sealing their place in the knock-out stages with ease, 2-0 up at half time thanks to an own goal from keeper Julani Archibald and Barnsley midfielder Jonathan Russell's strike.

After the break, former Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard added a third just five minutes in, while Bell drilled wide from range, before ex-Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson made it 4-0.

New York Red Bulls’ forward Cory Burke completed the rout two minutes later to ensure his side finished second in Group A and go through along with leaders USA, who had a better goal difference.

They join Qatar and Mexico with the next round of matches, with Jamaica due to be in action on Sunday.