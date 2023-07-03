News you can trust since 1891
Hatters defender gets 90 minutes as Jamaica thrash St. Kitts & Nevis to make Gold Cup progress

Bell plays entire fixture in California
By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell brushed off any injury concerns by playing 90 minutes for Jamaica as they thrashed St. Kitts & Nevis 5-0 in their final Gold Cup Group A clash in Santa Clara, California last night.

The 29-year-old had been stretched off in the 1-1 draw with USA a week ago on Sunday, then an unused substitute in the 4-1 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in midweek, although reassured fans it was nothing serious when announcing he had signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road.

He was included from the start as Jamaica went about sealing their place in the knock-out stages with ease, 2-0 up at half time thanks to an own goal from keeper Julani Archibald and Barnsley midfielder Jonathan Russell's strike.

After the break, former Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard added a third just five minutes in, while Bell drilled wide from range, before ex-Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson made it 4-0.

New York Red Bulls’ forward Cory Burke completed the rout two minutes later to ensure his side finished second in Group A and go through along with leaders USA, who had a better goal difference.

They join Qatar and Mexico with the next round of matches, with Jamaica due to be in action on Sunday.

Amari'i Bell lines up ahead of Jamaica's victory over St. Kitts & Nevis pic: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesAmari'i Bell lines up ahead of Jamaica's victory over St. Kitts & Nevis pic: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
