News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Town defender reassures Hatters fans that his injury on Gold Cup duty for Jamaica is nothing serious

Wingback sends message on social media after signing new deal with the Hatters
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has reassured Town supporters that the injury he suffered when on Gold Cup duty for Jamaica this week isn’t too serious.

The 29-year-old was winning his 12th cap for his country against the USA at Soldier Field in Chicago, a game that was his 54th of an exhausting campaign having won the Championship play-off final with the Hatters last month to reach the Premier League.

With the Reggae Boyz taking the lead through Damion Lowe in the first half, after the break, Bell was then stretchered off as his side were pegged back in the closing minutes, sub Brandon Vazquez finding the net.

Most Popular

Jamaica are back in action tomorrow, taking on Trinidad & Tobago, but when speaking on Luton’s official Twitter page after penning a new contract this afternoon, the Town wingback, who has made 97 appearances since joining on a free from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2021, said: “I’m delighted to finally sign an extension with the club.

"The support has been amazing over my time here and I want to say thank you, I’m grateful and long may it continue.

"My injury is nothing too bad, and I’ll be raring to go when the new season comes.

"See you guys soon, let’s make some more history together.”

Amari'i Bell shadows USA opponent Alejandro Zendejas during their Gold Cup clash on Sunday - pic: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty ImagesAmari'i Bell shadows USA opponent Alejandro Zendejas during their Gold Cup clash on Sunday - pic: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Amari'i Bell shadows USA opponent Alejandro Zendejas during their Gold Cup clash on Sunday - pic: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Related topics:Premier League