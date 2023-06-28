Town defender reassures Hatters fans that his injury on Gold Cup duty for Jamaica is nothing serious

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has reassured Town supporters that the injury he suffered when on Gold Cup duty for Jamaica this week isn’t too serious.

The 29-year-old was winning his 12th cap for his country against the USA at Soldier Field in Chicago, a game that was his 54th of an exhausting campaign having won the Championship play-off final with the Hatters last month to reach the Premier League.

With the Reggae Boyz taking the lead through Damion Lowe in the first half, after the break, Bell was then stretchered off as his side were pegged back in the closing minutes, sub Brandon Vazquez finding the net.

Jamaica are back in action tomorrow, taking on Trinidad & Tobago, but when speaking on Luton’s official Twitter page after penning a new contract this afternoon, the Town wingback, who has made 97 appearances since joining on a free from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2021, said: “I’m delighted to finally sign an extension with the club.

"The support has been amazing over my time here and I want to say thank you, I’m grateful and long may it continue.

"My injury is nothing too bad, and I’ll be raring to go when the new season comes.

"See you guys soon, let’s make some more history together.”