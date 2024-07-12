Hatters defender Mengi attracting interest from French Ligue 1 side Nice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town centre half had a brilliant first season at Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly considering making a bid for Luton defender Teden Mengi during the summer transfer window.

The Allianz Riviera club, who finished fifth in the table last term, qualifying for the Europa League, are facing heavy interest in one of their own centre halves, Jean-Clair Todibo. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and West Ham United, plus Italian giants Juventus as well, as he looks set to leave Les Aiglons this summer despite playing in the recent pre-season game against Lausanne-Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a deal does go through for the French international, then four-times champions Nice could turn their attentions to Kenilworth Road, with Foot Mercato and Get Football claiming Mengi is a player they might seriously consider as Todibo’s replacement. The former Manchester United defender had a stellar first season at Luton, as he started 28 top flight matches, featuring in 30 overall, opening his account in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, and was also named Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season too.

Town defender Teden Mengi - pic: Liam Smith

Having won his first England U21 cap when coming on for the Young Lions' Euro 2025 qualifier against Luxembourg in March, the centre half is already a valued commodity, with Fulham rumoured to be looking at the ex-Birmingham and Derby loanee as well. France has already been a destination for another Town defender, Gabe Osho heading to Auxerre yesterday, as while boss Rob Edwards has made it clear he isn’t looking to sell anyone, he knows that might not always be possible.

The manager said yesterday: “There’s a number of players that did well last season, but we don’t want to lose anyone and I’ve made that very clear to the group as well. That being said, if an opportunity comes up for someone and it’s right for the football club as well, I can’t sit here in front of you and lie to you and say that’s not going to happen.”