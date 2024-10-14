Hatters defender starts as England U19s thrash Netherlands U19s

By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Luton teen comes into the side after Portugal loss

Luton defender Joe Johnson started as England U19s thrashed Netherlands U19s 4-1 in their international match at the Marbella Centre in Spain on Saturday.

Having come off the bench during the 2-1 loss to Portugal on Wednesday, Johnson earned a place in Will Antwi's starting XI this time, as it took England 38 minutes to break the deadlock when Joel Ndala’s defence-splitting pass was tucked home by Aston Villa’s Kadan Young. Netherlands went close to a leveller as Givairo Read crashed a free-kick against the woodwork, but it was 2-0 when Josh King played in Ndala and although his attempt was saved by Ismail Ka, Chelsea attacker Shumaira Mheuka finished from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Netherlands did pull a goal back early in the second period though, Jerolldino Bergraaf finding the net following a corner, but England did make it 3-1 when substitute Lewis Orford headed home on 73 minutes. Johnson then made way for Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma moments later, as a fourth arrived in stoppage time too, Tottenham Hotspur substitute Mikey Moore slotting home after a mazy run into the area. England finish their trip to Spain by playing France tomorrow morning.

Hatters defender Joe Johnson - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesHatters defender Joe Johnson - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
Hatters defender Joe Johnson - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

England: Finlay Herrick, Leo Black (Triston Rowe 65), Joe Johnson (Jayden Meghoma 74), Lewis Orford (Kiano Dyer 74), Zach Abbott (Harrison Murray-Campbell 65), Stephen Mfuni (Amara Nallo 74), Kadan Young (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 74), Josh King (Reiss Russell-Denny 74), Shumaira Mheuka (Lennon Wheeldon 65), Tyrique George (Ethan Nwaneri 65), Joel Ndala (Mikey Moore 65). Subs not used: Matthew Young, Ted Curd.

Related topics:Joe JohnsonPortugalLutonEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice