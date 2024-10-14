Hatters defender starts as England U19s thrash Netherlands U19s
Luton defender Joe Johnson started as England U19s thrashed Netherlands U19s 4-1 in their international match at the Marbella Centre in Spain on Saturday.
Having come off the bench during the 2-1 loss to Portugal on Wednesday, Johnson earned a place in Will Antwi's starting XI this time, as it took England 38 minutes to break the deadlock when Joel Ndala’s defence-splitting pass was tucked home by Aston Villa’s Kadan Young. Netherlands went close to a leveller as Givairo Read crashed a free-kick against the woodwork, but it was 2-0 when Josh King played in Ndala and although his attempt was saved by Ismail Ka, Chelsea attacker Shumaira Mheuka finished from close range.
The Netherlands did pull a goal back early in the second period though, Jerolldino Bergraaf finding the net following a corner, but England did make it 3-1 when substitute Lewis Orford headed home on 73 minutes. Johnson then made way for Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma moments later, as a fourth arrived in stoppage time too, Tottenham Hotspur substitute Mikey Moore slotting home after a mazy run into the area. England finish their trip to Spain by playing France tomorrow morning.
England: Finlay Herrick, Leo Black (Triston Rowe 65), Joe Johnson (Jayden Meghoma 74), Lewis Orford (Kiano Dyer 74), Zach Abbott (Harrison Murray-Campbell 65), Stephen Mfuni (Amara Nallo 74), Kadan Young (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 74), Josh King (Reiss Russell-Denny 74), Shumaira Mheuka (Lennon Wheeldon 65), Tyrique George (Ethan Nwaneri 65), Joel Ndala (Mikey Moore 65). Subs not used: Matthew Young, Ted Curd.
