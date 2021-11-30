Hatters Development squad take on Armed Forces at Hitchin Town
Town head to Top Field
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:55 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:56 am
Luton Town’s Development squad are back in action this afternoon as they take on the Armed Forces at Hitchin Town FC, with a 1pm kick-off.
Supporters are being welcomed to Top Field, with prices set as - Adults: £4.00; Concessions: £1; Teenagers and U13s: £1.
The Hatters could include Welsh U21 midfielder Elliot Thorpe, while TQ Addy will also be looking to continue his impressive form of late if selected, with recent additions Josh Williams and Conor Lawless hopeful of another run-out.