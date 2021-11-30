Hatters Development squad take on Armed Forces at Hitchin Town

Town head to Top Field

By Mike Simmonds
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:56 am
Town youngster TQ Addy - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town’s Development squad are back in action this afternoon as they take on the Armed Forces at Hitchin Town FC, with a 1pm kick-off.

Supporters are being welcomed to Top Field, with prices set as - Adults: £4.00; Concessions: £1; Teenagers and U13s: £1.

The Hatters could include Welsh U21 midfielder Elliot Thorpe, while TQ Addy will also be looking to continue his impressive form of late if selected, with recent additions Josh Williams and Conor Lawless hopeful of another run-out.

