Hatters duo are in Northern Ireland U18s squad for Tri-Nations tournament

Stitt and Anderson could go up against Luton team-mate

Luton Town duo Dylan Stitt and Sam Anderson have both been named in the Northern Ireland U18s squad for their Tri-Nations Tournament matches against England and Morocco this week.

Stitt, 16, has featured for his country already this season, scoring for the U17s as they took on France U17s in their UEFA U17 Euro 2024 Elite Round qualifying campaign recently. The Belfast-born teenager, who moved to Luton last summer after a spell in Linfield’s academy, has been a regular for the Hatters U17s in recent weeks, playing in a 2-2 draw with West Ham and 3-0 victory over Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Anderson, 17, who won three caps for the U17s back in 2022, has been part of Luton’s U21s this term after heading to Kenilworth Road from Dungannon Swifts. He featured in a 2-1 win against Fulham recently, where Jayden Luker netted twice, then on target himself as Town beat Norwich City U21s 3-1.

The games will be taking place at St George’s Park, The FA’s National Training Centre in Staffordshire, with the U18s managed by Gareth McAuley, the boss of the U19s team. Northern Ireland take on England on Wednesday night at 7pm, where Stitt and Anderson could come up against Luton team-mate Joe Johnson, and then face Morocco on Friday, kick-off again at 7pm.

Full squad - Goalkeepers: Owen Grainger (Leeds United), Mason Munn (Rangers), Will Murdock (Manchester United). Defenders: Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Calum Moreland (Aston Villa), Callum Leacock (Linfield), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Casey Smyth (Glentoran), Rhys Walsh (Sunderland), Aodhan Doherty (Linfield), Isaac Hughes (Forest Green Rovers).