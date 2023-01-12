Jordan Clark is expected to be available for Luton this weekend

Luton boss Rob Edwards expects to welcome back both Tom Lockyer and Jordan Clark to the squad that faces West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

The duo missed Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Wigan Athletic, as Clark was also absent from Town’s 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day.

However, both have made good progress since then, with Edwards saying: “He’s (Lockyer) good.

“He’s trained the last couple of days and he feels strong.

“He’s (Clark) also trained and feels good, so it gives us another good option in that midfield area.”

Although midfielder Luke Freeman faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing groin surgery, Town’s injury list has been clearing in recent weeks, with only Sonny Bradley (knee), Henri Lansbury (thigh) and Fred Onyedinma (groin) missing this weekend.

Edwards continued: “We’re in a decent place at the moment.

"One or two felt knocks after the game against Wigan but we’re getting some people back and some are back from suspensions, so we’re in good shape at the moment.

“It’s what you want.

"When I joined I knew we had a very balanced squad, a good amount of numbers and competition in each position.

"We’re starting to get a few more people back as well.