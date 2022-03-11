Hatters duo miss out as Terriers boss and Royals striker claim monthly awards

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones and midfielder Allan Campbell have missed out in the Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for February.

After a superb month in which Town took 15 points from a possible 18, with five victories from six it wasn't enough for the Hatters chief to receive the honour, Huddersfield's Carlos Corberán picking up the award as although his Terriers side took a point less than Luton, they remained unbeaten, winning four and drawing two of their six matches.

He also beat competition from Gary Rowett (Millwall) and Scott Parker (Bournemouth), as ex-Hatter Danny Wilson who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: "Unbeaten in February, with 14 points from their 6 games, endorses Carlos’s calm and measured approach to the tough fixtures they overcame in recent weeks, including a confidence boosting 2-1 win at Fulham.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “I have been amongst the many waiting for Huddersfield to begin to slide down the table, but after February’s results and having witnessed first-hand them deservedly beat Fulham at Craven Cottage, I am waiting no more.

“Carlos Corberán has done a magnificent job and as we sit here today, has guided his team on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Championship…this award is richly deserved.