Hatters duo out of United trip as Town boss reveals defender isn't close to a return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chong and Fanne won’t be involved against Oxford

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton will still be without midfielder Tahith Chong for tomorrow night’s trip to Oxford United as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old had been a first team regular for the Hatters so far this term, having started all but four of their league and cup matches, before picking up the knock during the final stages of the 2-1 defeat at QPR in Rob Edwards’ last game in charge. It saw him miss the FA Cup exit against Nottingham Forest, while he was also absent for new manager Matt Bloomfield’s first game at the helm, Saturday’s stalemate with Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the press this afternoon, asked if he would be available to face the U’s, Bloomfield said: “He’s still not back out on the grass yet. He’s got an injury, he obviously had that when we came into the building, so we hope to have him back as soon as possible. I don’t have a date on that right now, so it’s just a bit of a shame really as Tahith is someone I was really looking forward to working with. We haven’t had him back yet, but we look forward to working with him as soon as possible. It’s a shame, but an opportunity for other players.”

Tahith Chong won't be available against Oxford United - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Another player who Bloomfield won’t be able to select once more is central midfielder Lamine Fanne, as the summer signing from Swedish club AIK is out with an ankle problem suffered in the early stages of the second half at the City Ground. He continued: “Lamine isn’t far away, he’s back out on the grass now which is really, really good, but he’s not going to make the game tomorrow evening.

"I think that’s all the updates, a couple more of the longer term ones are just literally got back out on the grass in the last couple of days. They’ve started to do some jogging and started being outside which is quite a big moment when you’ve had slightly longer injuries. None of those are imminent, but it’s nice to see those guys back on the grass and moving around.”

Meanwhile, Luton are still without defenders Reece Burke and Teden Mengi, plus midfielder Shandon Baptiste, as asked for a timescale on Burke, who has hasn’t played since coming off at half time in the 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on November 27, Bloomfield added: “I’m not entirely sure, I’m not dodging it, but it’s not going to be imminent. He’s going to need a little bit of time to build himself up, as the boys that have been out for a little while, we can’t rush that last part of their rehab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to give them the time that they need and I’m dictated to by the sports science guys, by the physios. We work alongside those guys, we work together and we make sure their plan is right. Those players need to be fit and ready to go. When they’re fit to play, they need to be fit and at it so hopefully it will be quick. It will be great to welcome as many back as we possibly can. I don’t think it will be in the near future, but hopefully it won’t be too far away either.”