Hatters end their scoring woes at home as they stun in-form Robins

Championship: Luton Town 3 Bristol City 1

A terrific second half performance saw Luton make it the perfect Easter period as they earned back-to-back wins for the first time since September by beating play-off chasing Bristol City this afternoon.

After a drab first half that finished goalless, it didn't look like Luton were going to change the kind of troubles in front of goal that had seen them score just three times in the previous eight games at Kenilworth Road under boss Matt Bloomfield. However, that all changed in the second 45 minutes, Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris and Izzy Jones all finding the net to ensure the Hatters scored three goals at home for the first time since October 19, which with results elsewhere in the relegation battle all going against them, was to prove utterly crucial.

Bloomfield had made two changes to his XI for the contest, Teden Mengi and Liam Walsh recalled for the injured Jordan Clark and unavailable Kal Naismith, who couldn't play against his parent club. In the early stages, it was City who settled first on a slick surface, George Tanner flashing a drive narrowly wide on seven minutes, but going up against his former side, Walsh had a terrific start, thundering into a challenge which got the home fans going, and then twinkling his way through a few tackles inside the box, Max O'Leary gathering his cross-shot at the second attempt.

On corner duty in the absence of Clark, a floated delivery by the midfielder was headed out as far as Jones who saw his hopeful volley fly wide. Town were denied an opener on 18 minutes when Mengi's pass released Morris whose low cross was cleared by Cameron Pring but straight into the face of an unexpecting Thelo Aasgaard, the ball arrowing into the bottom corner, only for O'Leary to throw himself to his right and superbly scoop the ball away.

Having weathered that mini spell of pressure, City continued to look the better side, Tanner this time teeing up Nahki Wells just 10 yards out, but he dragged behind. It looked like Luton's chances would come from set-pieces or throw-ins, as it almost proved the case on 38 minutes, Christ Makosso hurling into the box and Morris flicking on for the lurking McGuinness who got too much on his volley.

Aasgaard then took it on himself when Fanne won a free kick some 25 yards from goal, putting his shot over the top with O'Leary definitely worried. He was more than worried just four minutes into the second period though as a flick on by Morris saw Milli Alli flattened by the keeper, but the ball landed to Makosso who was able to tee up the Norwegian international. He took a touch and had a crack as with O’Leary unable to react in time, his low drive fizzed into the net.

Unfortunately, Luton didn't hold on to the lead for more than a couple of minutes though as a high ball into the box was headed out by Mengi but only straight to Tanner who connected with a brilliant volley that was in from the moment it left his boot. Makosso really should have picked a better option moments later after winning the ball back high up, but with Morris and Aasgaard screaming for it, had a go himself only to shank woefully into the stands.

Town were able to keep pressing as they moved back in front on 59 minutes, a ball forward saw Morris control brilliantly, his attempt deflecting behind off Rob Dickie. Walsh then drilled the corner into the area where it was met by Makosso, Mengi also getting involved, before Morris was able to hook the ball into the net to end his lengthy goal drought stretching back to December 29, the Luton skipper barely celebrating, as he simply looked to the skies in sheer relief.

An in-form City, who had lost just once in their last 12 matches and are looking to exit the league at the right end, came on strong, George Earthy's mishit shot comfortable for Kaminski. The Belgian was fully extended on 64 minutes, as the dangerous Tanner was left completely unmarked at the back post, only for Town's stopper to get across and parry, the attacker failing to keep his head when sending the rebound wildly into orbit.

Haydon Roberts also had a pop, before Luton then had the previously unheard of luxury of a third as Jones played the ball forward and when it took a nick off Dickie, simply kept on running to face O'Leary one-on-one, holding his nerve to fire in brilliantly off the underside of the bar. Town then had a huge let-off on 76 minutes when Sinclair Armstrong looked to be clean through, as with Mengi in hot pursuit, a tangle of legs saw the Kenilworth Road faithful hold their breath waiting for either a penalty to be awarded or a red card brandished.

Bizarrely, neither of those were forthcoming, as Mengi got off scot-free, Kaminski off his line to gather the loose ball, and the Robins striker left completely and utterly bemused. City then brought on Scott Twine, but unlike he did at Ashton Gate, the midfielder couldn't find the net when some space arose, as the play-off chasers didn't give in during the closing stages, West Ham youngster Earthy unable to beat Kaminski, putting City's final opening well wide, as Town could celebrate a first win in Bedfordshire since beating Portsmouth on March 1.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso (Reece Burke 67), Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne (Shandon Baptiste 82), Thelo Aasgaard, Amari’i Bell, Milli Alli, Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Lasse Nordas, Mads Andersen, Daiki Hashioka.

Robins: Max O'Leary, Ross McCrorie (Elijah Morrison 76), Cameron Pring (Haydon Roberts 20), Max Bird, Anis Mehmeti (Scott Twine 76), Jason Knight (c, Sinclair Armstrong 60), Zak Vyner, Rob Dickie, George Tanner, Nahki Wells (George Earthy 60), Marcus McGuane. Subs not used: Stefan Bajic, Yu Kirakawa, Joe Williams, Sam Bell. Referee: John Busby. Booked: McCrorie 22, Knight 83. Attendance: 11,874 (1,335 Robins).