Hatters fans hail ex-Luton keeper for his 'classy' message following Town exit

Former Luton keeper Harry Isted

Luton supporters praised former Town keeper Harry Isted for his ‘classy’ farewell message after he signed for Charlton Athletic following the end of his six year stint at Kenilworth Road recently.

The 26-year-old arrived in the summer of 2017, making just six first team appearances in six seasons, but was part of a squad who won three promotions in that time to reach the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his exit last month, and move to the Valley over the weekend, Isted took to social media to thank everyone at an 'incredible’ Kenilworth Road after making friends and memories that will last him a 'lifetime’.

Reacting to his comments, @cclarke100 said: “What a great keeper you are and a fantastic human being.

"You made my daughters days climbing up the executive boxes to sign her shirt before the reading game.

"Thank you!! Smash it at the Valley !!”

@ZarBeck26: "Nice one H, all the best at The Valley, where I'm sure you'll do really well and realise that potential now you've finally been given that chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Oh and I'm sure your dad @DickieIsted and I will be sharing some LUFC highlights and despairs....”

@andyc_128: “Good luck Harry, become the player we know you can be.”

@ben_terrett: “Wow! Well done Harry.

"Amazing humility and you will make the big time I’m sure.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Thank you for your commitment, patience and professionalism.

"Wishing you health and happiness as your career develops and progresses.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@bungle023: “Good luck Harry in the next chapter of your playing career.

"Thank you for taking the time to advise Ciaran on goalkeeping.”

@hollie_hatter: “Thankyou for your contribution to the success of our great club Harry.

“Wishing you every success at Charlton and wishing you and your family health and happiness always.

“Once a Hatter always a Hatter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@benlee100: “The valley have got some player - enjoy and can’t wait to see you back at the kenny cheering.”

@W9Hatter: "Good luck at Charlton next season!”

@tomas_rmurray: “Thank you for your hard work and resilience Harry you’ll be missed.

"Good luck to you at Charlton and the future!

"They don’t know what they’ve got in store with you between the posts.”

@Jjacko_1: “Gutted to lose such a talented player. Best of luck Harry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@DaveyBoySmith85: “Class post, especially given the limited opportunities you had in the first team.

"No words to describe the way you handled coming on in the Chelsea game: it was inspirational and Charlton certainly have a good’un.

"Wish you well.”

@PWD771: “Congratulations on your move and good luck.”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Top man H. I’ve kept in touch with your lovely old dad.

"I will try to get to a game to see you.

"Every best wish mate.”

@ABeardedGazelle: “What a guy looking forward to your endless highlights reel this season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@ltfcdumps: “Good luck to ya. You deserve to be a number 1.”

@GeorgeBarnard66: “Good luck Harry, you deserved more of a chance with us for me.

"Smash it at Charlton.”

@LTFCsam: “All the best Harry, you were way too good to be our backup.”

@evergrande19: “All the best Harry Thank you for everything.”

@crapbearddad: “Top lad Harry. Go smash it at Charlton.”

@brennans12: “Thanks Harry good luck at Charlton.”

@DottieJanes: “Go smash it H! Thanks for everything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@SelkirkIan: “Class Harry. Will be keeping an eye in your journey.”

@MargottJulia: “Wishing you nothing but the best @HarryIsted1 …….go shine.”

@abacussupplies_: “All the best Harry. Hope everything works out for you at Charlton.”

@Dignan92: “Well, we all know the saying. "Once a hatter..."

Advertisement

Advertisement

@daggersfam: “Best of luck; hope you get another chance with us further down the road.”

@WilmottStephen: “Good luck Harry you deserve regular fist team football.

"Go smash it.”

@SimpsonSarn: “Wishing all the very best Harry, wish we’d seen more of you at Luton.

"My bro is a season ticket holder at The Valley, they’re lucky to have you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@PhilipBaxter8: “Top lad Harry, wishing you the best of luck.”

@SianOBrien85: "Good luck Harry wishing you all the best for your future career Charlton are lucky to have you!”

@trevordowse1969: “Now is your time to shine Harry.

“Luton’s loss is very much Charlton’s gain.

“Once a hatter.”

@ovvenchips: “Brilliant player, good luck for the future!”

@PercyCarrera7: “Class personified Harry. All the best fella. Once a Hatter!”

@DelBoy1976: “Ultimate pro Harry despite not getting game time you stuck with it stepped up when needed and took your loan chance last season with both hands.

"Good luck.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@RiddleLewis: “Stepped up massively when we needed you, shame it never worked out or you never got that real chance #COYH.”

@JohnRattigan: “Congrats on your move Harry.

"Never given the opportunity you should have with us.

"You could have been our No1 GK. Go smash it.”

@mikedoney: “Best wishes for the future lad.

"Very good keeper with a solid future ahead.”

@LutonReport: “All the best at Charlton, H.

"You deserve consistent 1st team football, top top player.”

@killawat: “Best of luck Harry. You never let us down when you pulled on the shirt.

"I have no doubt that Charlton have got someone with a great future ahead of them.

“Thank you for all you did for the mighty hatters. #COYH.”

@IanWLee23: “All the best at Charlton, Harry! (And we all thought it'd be Barnsley... Well played all season, hard luck in the play-offs).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I - and many others, I'm sure - feel you deserved better at Luton.