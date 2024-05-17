Hatters fans vote overwhelmingly to try and sign Belgian international from Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton supporters would love to bring in Sambi Lokonga on a permanent basis

Luton supporters have voted overwhelmingly to try and sign Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga if they can do in the summer.

Despite suffering with injuries this term, the 24-year-old has had a real impact at Kenilworth Road since arriving from the Emirates for the season back in September. It took a while for the Belgian international to really show his true potential for his new side, as after starting against Fulham and Wolves, he went off in the second game with a hamstring injury that was to keep him out for three months.

Back to start the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on December 23, Lokonga went on to show just why he is been so highly rated by manager Rob Edwards, as beginning the next nine league games, he formed a seriously impressive midfield partnership with Ross Barkley, with his return unsurprisingly coinciding with Town’s best run of form during the campaign, picking up three wins from five games.

Sambi Lokonga heads home his first goal for Luton at West Ham on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Unfortunately, injury was to strike once more, the on-loan Gunner forced off midway through a quite brilliant and dominating performance against Liverpool at Anfield in February, which crucially saw him miss the next eight matches. He did come back for the 5-1 loss to Brentford last month, in the team for Luton’s last four top flight encounters, scoring his first goal in English football during the 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday, but his absence, along with a number of others, saw Town slide towards a relegation to the Championship that will ultimately be confirmed this weekend.

Lokonga’s stats on the ball tell a story too, possessing the best passing success rate amongst Luton’s squad at 89.5%, while he was second in the average passes per game category at 43.3% too. Defensively he also caught the eye, particularly when making one stunning last-ditch challenge to prevent Bruno Fernandes scoring during the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United which saw his name sung on the Kenilworth Road terraces, as he managed 0.8 blocks per match and also 1.8 tackles per game too.

The Luton News ran a poll asking if Hatters supporters would like to sign the midfielder, who is still believed to have a year left on his deal with the Gunners after joining for a fee of £17.2m from Anderlecht in July 2021, with just over 1,200 voting, a landslide of 93.4% saying they would do.

Giving their reasons as to why on Twitter, @KasimH19: “said: “Would be good to see in a 3-5-2. Him Nakamba and hopefully Barkley.” @mam_mdh: “If clean bill of health medically though. We can’t afford to outlay substantial fees on passengers.” @manlikep7: “Yes, quality and would love to see him alongside a fit again Nakamba. Won’t happen though, he’s proper quality and will be snapped up by another premiership club.”

@Hitesh_78_: “Be a different vibe. We go from the lowest spending power in the prem to one of the higher powers in the championship. Our promotion was based on one of the smaller budgets. So it's a game changer. Be interesting to see the recruitment strategy.” @ABeardedGazelle: “Obviously yes, but not going to happen in the Championship.”

@Madjane15: “Class player. Would be a great asset. Spend the money if the price is right.” @Patofminch: “If he and Ross stay and develop a partnership like they were nearly polishing to perfection before Sambi was injured - we have a core that can conquer 99% of championship midfields.” @GaryAlanMcPheat: “A young lad still learning. He already ‘gets’ Luton.”

@IanWLee23: “Why? Well, he's rather good!” @HatterCynical: “Depends on wages, would love to see him bossing the champ.” @officiallythew: “Solid and obvious answer. He’s a great addition to a Championship squad. @GrantTheHatter: “Absolutely yes.”

However, some didn’t think the move would happen, as @W17TY said: “Wages WILL be the blocker.” @Jammiest_Dodger: “Won't happen, even if it does it'll be expensive.” @mtoumazou: “Too expensive and wages too high in championship for a very injury prone player. Been 4/5 seasons he’s been injured for large chunks of the season. Pass. @PaulCollinson2: “As much as it would be great, and I’m sure he would boss the Championship, Arsenal don’t require him - and there will be a better offer from France or Germany incoming.