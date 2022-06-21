Hatters forward confirms his exit from Kenilworth Road

Danny Hylton has left Luton

Luton forward Danny Hylton has confirmed his exit from Kenilworth Road after six years with the Hatters.

The 33-year-old signed on a free transfer from Oxford United in the summer of 2016, scoring on his debut in the 3-0 win at Plymouth, going on to net an impressive 27 goals in all competitions as Luton were beaten in the League Two play-off semi-final.

He followed it up with 23 strikes the following campaign, helping Town win promotion to League One, where Hylton bagged a further eight goals, before suffering a knee injury in the 4-0 win over Doncaster in March 2019 that curtailed his influence on the pitch.

A number of injury problems followed, with Hylton used fleetingly by previous boss Graeme Jones, before playing a far greater role under the returning Nathan Jones, with 30 outings during two seasons, as Luton first stayed up and the consolidated in the Championship.

He finally had his maiden second tier goal last term, netting a last minute equaliser at Bristol City, and was also able to celebrate in front of the home fans once more, with the winner against Derby County in February, his first goal at Kenilworth Road in almost three years.

Out of contract this summer, the striker had been linked with numerous clubs, but is expected to sign for League Two Northampton Town this afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, Hylton confirmed his time with Luton had come to an end, saying: “What a journey! What a club!

"If you have been part of my journey over the past 6 years from the bottom of my heart I cannot thank you enough.