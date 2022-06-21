Luton striker set to sign for Northampton Town

Danny Hylton celebrates scoring against Derby County last season

Luton forward Danny Hylton is finally set to end any further discussions surrounding his future by completing a move to League Two Northampton Town this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has been out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer, with League One duo Portsmouth and Ipswich Town both rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services, while only yesterday, former side AFC Wimbledon were tipped to be close to a deal.

However, the Luton News understands that the Cobblers have won the race for his signature, with the move expected to be announced later today.

The departure will bring the curtain down on a hugely successful spell at Kenilworth Road for Hylton, who netted 62 goals in 170 appearances after joining on a free transfer from Oxford United in the summer of 2016.