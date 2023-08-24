News you can trust since 1891
Hatters forward McAtee heads out on loan to League One Barnsley

Striker to spend the campaign at Oakwell
By Mike Simmonds
Published 24th Aug 2023, 20:09 BST- 1 min read

Hatters forward John McAtee has moved to League One Barnsley on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road last August when he signed for an undisclosed from newly-promoted League Two team Grimsby Town, although is yet to make a first team appearance for Luton.

He returned immediately to the Mariners, scoring four goals in 31 matches while at Blundell Park, and had the caught the eye during pre-season, scoring in the 3-1 victory against Peterborough United, and impressing during a cameo at Wolves.

With manager Rob Edwards admitting there was plenty of interest in taking him on loan, McAtee will now get his chance with the Tykes, becoming one of a long line of players to have represented both clubs during recent years.

On arriving at Oakwell, the forward said: “The move has been in the pipeline for quite a while.

“I was buzzing to come down and get it all sorted.”

Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to welcome John to Oakwell.

“We wish him all the best during his time with the club and look forward to seeing him in action out on the pitch.”

