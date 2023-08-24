Hatters forward John McAtee has moved to League One Barnsley on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road last August when he signed for an undisclosed from newly-promoted League Two team Grimsby Town, although is yet to make a first team appearance for Luton.

He returned immediately to the Mariners, scoring four goals in 31 matches while at Blundell Park, and had the caught the eye during pre-season, scoring in the 3-1 victory against Peterborough United, and impressing during a cameo at Wolves.

With manager Rob Edwards admitting there was plenty of interest in taking him on loan, McAtee will now get his chance with the Tykes, becoming one of a long line of players to have represented both clubs during recent years.

On arriving at Oakwell, the forward said: “The move has been in the pipeline for quite a while.

“I was buzzing to come down and get it all sorted.”

Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to welcome John to Oakwell.