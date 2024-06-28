Hatters hope the Brache could be chosen as a training base for Euro 2028 after submitting planning application

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town are looking to build new changing and storage facilities

Luton Town have submitted a planning application for new changing, storage and administration facilities to be built at their Brache training ground, with one eye on international teams using the venue as preparation for the European 2028 Championships.

The Hatters have improved their facilities beyond belief since moving from Ely Way in July 2016, with a new indoor gym and performance centre now in place for Rob Edwards’ side to ensure they are in the best shape possible ahead of a match day. The club are now looking to go one step further with this latest application, which they hope will go some way into boosting the town’s image as well, should it be used for the Euros which are being held in four years time.

The covering letter which was published on the Luton Council’s planning portal stated: “This application seeks permission for the development of new ancillary administration, changing and storage facilities associated with improvements to the existing sporting facilities. The proposed development would take place on an undeveloped area to the north of the site. The ancillary facilities would allow for the Club’s operations at The Brache to run more efficiently and practically.

Luton have submitted a planning application for new changing facilities at the Brache - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"The new facilities provide an improvement on the existing facilities at the Brache and would be in close proximity to the existing playing pitches on the site, allowing for improved access and functionality. The additional administration and changing facilities will streamline operations. The new facilities will benefit the Club’s operations at the Brache in line with the Club’s ambitions to continue to improve the training facilities.

"Furthermore, the proximity of The Brache to Luton Airport and Wembley, means that it has the potential to be selected as a location for teams appearing at future international tournaments, such as the 2028 European Championships being hosted in the UK and Ireland. The additional facilities proposed will make The Brache and Luton more attractive for international teams and will boost the prospects of an international team choosing to locate in Luton.

"If a team does base itself in Luton, it will help to promote Luton’s image. The proposed development will provide administration, changing and on-site storage for the Club, ancillary to the main use of the site. The proposed siting of the new facilities will ensure there will be no overall loss of sports pitches as a result of the development.

