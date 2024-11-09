Hatters humbled as rampant Middlesbrough serve up Town's biggest defeat of the season

Championship: Middlesbrough 5 Luton Town 1

Luton's miserable Championship season sunk to new depths as they were handed their heaviest defeat of the campaign with an embarrassing 5-1 thumping at the hands of Middlesbrough this afternoon, suffering their fourth successive away reverse in the process.

Going into the ultimately one-sided contest, successive home games against West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City in which Town were breached just once had raised hopes that the Hatters' defensive solidity that saw them reach the Premier League the last time they were at this level had returned. For the first half an hour, it looked like that might have been transported away from Bedfordshire to the north east too, the visitors looking fairly comfortable against Michael Carrick's team.

However they then conceded four times in just 24 minutes either side of half time as their back-line simply fell apart in what wasn't even a huge onslaught from the home team, who took advantage of some woeful defending to score with virtually every shot, increasing the pressure on manager Rob Edwards once more, his side yet again falling well short in the final match of a three game week.

Luton were hammered 5-1 at Middlesbrough this afternoon - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Town chief had stuck to his word about making changes for the fixture, with five in total, including striker Cauley Woodrow for his first league start since February when Town were losing 4-1 at Liverpool in the Premier League, a match that seems an age ago now. He partnered the returning Elijah Adebayo upfront in a new-look strike partnership, while Tom Holmes, Shandon Baptiste and Liam Walsh all came in from the side who beat Cardiff 1-0 on Wednesday night, Carlton Morris, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown dropping to the bench, with Alfie Doughty injured.

The heavily altered team looked neat and tidy on the ball in the opening exchanges, as Holmes was keen to venture forward and join in with the attacks, while Baptiste and Walsh got their passing game going, although a harsh booking limited Baptiste’s physicality. Boro went on to have the two best opportunities though, Hayden Hackney driving an angled attempt off target, before with 16 minutes gone, livewire Ben Doak sped away on the right and pulled the ball back for Luke Ayling to blaze wastefully over.

Although having more of the possession, Town couldn't really create a great deal, finally creating a worthwhile opening when Daiki Hashioka picked up a loose pass to find Adebayo six yards from goal who tried to tee up Baptiste rather than go for goal himself, his team-mate dispossessed. Luton began to enjoy their first spell of serious pressure, Woodrow having a crack on 25 minutes that Seny Dieng fisted away, while the forward then did brilliantly in some tight confines on the edge of the box two minutes later, and when the ball dropped to Walsh, he wasn't too far away from picking out the bottom corner with his right foot.

From looking like they might be in the ascendancy, the Hatters then found themselves behind on the half hour as a corner routine was flicked on at the near post where Delano Burgzorg had the freedom of the Riverside to send his finish from 10 yards out beyond Thomas Kaminski. The hosts then made the most of their pressure by scoring a second just before the break, as a dinked ball into the box by Finn Azaz was take on the chest by Latte Lath and he spun Mengi before sidefooting beyond Kaminski to double the hosts' lead.

They almost had a third moments later, Doak's fierce drive batted away by Luton's Belgian keeper, as Hackney's ambitious drive from range flew into the stands. Town made a change for the secnod period, Victor Moses replacing Bell, which saw Hashioka shunted over to the left wingback role. Any realistic hopes that the Hatters had of salvaging anything from the contest were ended with just six minutes of the half gone as Doak broke away once more on the right and took advantage of some gaping holes in the Town defence to pick out Azaz who was able to slam into the top corner.

Luton had their best chance of pulling something back when Chong did superbly on the left to get on the outside and reach the byline as he picked out Woodrow, his low attempt well saved by Dieng. Irked by that opportunity, the hosts just went straight down the other end and made it 4-0 on 54 minutes, as one pass through the middle split the Hatters' defence wide open. McGuinness tried to slide in to prevent Latte Lath escaping, but when he failed to make contact, the forward could then go clean through and pick out Burgzorg to his right who had a simple tap in.

Edwards brought on Morris, Krauß, Clark and Marvelous Nakamba in a bid to try and put a lid on the hosts' scoring, the Town boss was met with stick from both sets of supporters as the ole's ran out from the home stands. Clark quickly saw yellow which now rules him out of the home game against Hull City after the international break, as Morris followed him into the book as well after an altercation with namesake Aidan Morris, quick to give his own team-mates a rollicking in the aftermath.

Town did finally manage to give their 700 travelling fans something to cheer about on 77 minutes when Krauß found a pocket of space just outside the area and after biding his time, picked out Clark who took a touch and was able to beat Dieng to pull one back, although to seriously muted celebrations from the 11 on the pitch.

The were further cheers in the home end with three minutes to play as Boro scored the pick of the afternoon, Azaz taking advantage of some space in the Town box to curl a wonderful finish into the top corner and add a fifth as it looks now like Edwards’ time as Luton manager is coming to an end.

Boro: Seny Dieng, Matt Clarke, Hayden Hackney, Emmanuel Latte Lath (Tommy Conway 70), Delano Burgzorg (Micah Hamilson 70), Luke Ayling ©, Anfernee Dijksteel, Aidan Morris (Dan Barlaser 70), Finn Azaz, George Edmundson (Dael Fry 75), Ben Doak (Isaiah Jones 81). Subs not used: Sol Brynn, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, George McCormick.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Tom Holmes, Amari'i Bell (C Victor Moses 46), Liam Walsh (Marvelous Nakamba 59), Shandon Baptiste (Tom Krauß 55), Tahith Chong, Cauley Woodrow (Carlton Morris 55), Eliah Adebayo (Jordan Clark 59). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown. Referee: Tony Harrington. Booked: Baptiste 15, Burgzorg 31, Hashioka 49, Clark 61, Morris 66. Attendance: 23,692.