Hatters keeper didn't realise just how good 'unbelievable' Kaminski was ahead of his Luton move

Town stopper hopes his team-mate gets a chance at the upcoming Euros

Luton stopper James Shea admitted he didn’t realise just how good ‘unbelievable’ summer signing Thomas Kaminski would be before working with him in such close quarters this season. ​

The 31-year-old was one of a number of additions made by Town chief Rob Edwards just over 12 months ago to bolster his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign, joining from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers. Although he had won Player of the Season in the 2020-21 campaign at Ewood Park, the Belgian only played 29 times in the year before joining Luton, with Aynsley Pears above him in the pecking order.

However, Kaminski was installed as number one back in August, and quickly went on to make that jersey his own, with a string of stunning performances and at times jaw-dropping saves. It led to him winning the Players’ Player of the Season award from his team-mates, as on his impact at Kenilworth Road, Shea said: “He’s absolutely brilliant and you see it in training every single day.

Thomas Kaminski flies through the air to make another save for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s quick around the goal, he’s technically very good, everything about him, he’s a really good all round goalkeeper. I didn't realise how good he was until he came this year. I knew he was at Blackburn, I knew he was a good goalkeeper, don't get me wrong, but I didn't realise how good until you see him every single day and you see him in the games.

“He had a couple of little injuries (at Rovers), but that's part and parcel of football. He's come to us and after the first few games he was unbelievable, unbelievable. Some of the saves he’s made, you think how on earth has he saved that? And he did keep us in games a lot of the time. It’s thoroughly deserved all the awards he won at the end of the season. He’s been unbelievable, there’s no other word to describe him, he’s been absolutely unbelievable.”

Kaminski’s form saw him quickly become a huge favourite with the Luton fans this term, while his heroics were also recognised further afield, winning the Premier League Castrol Save of the Season for his double stop in the 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace, as he kept out Eberechi Eze's shot from range, before reacting superbly to repel Jeffrey Schlupp's follow-up as well.

Shea didn’t think that was even his most eye-catching of his 145 saves, the top flight’s second highest, either, as he continued: “I think he’ll agree with me, I don't even think that was his best save if I’m being honest. The Tottenham one (from Dejan Kulusevski), there’s not even a comparison, that is the best save he’s made all season. It was unbelievable, a brilliant save and I think Thomas would agree that is save of the season by a country mile.”

Meanwhile, ​Shea would love to see Kaminski make his competitive debut for Belgium at the Euro 2024 Finals that get underway this week. The 31-year-old has made one senior appearance for his country so far, but is one of three stoppers, along with Koen Casteels and Matz Sels, who are making the trip to Germany with the Red Devils squad for the tournament.

Although head coach Domenico Tedesco has confirmed that Casteels will be his number one when the Red Devils start against Slovakia next Monday, Shea added: “It will be fantastic for him to play at the Euros, I really hope he plays, I honestly do. I think Matz Sels is just in front of him at the minute, but all it takes is an injury, a red card and it can change. So fingers crossed if Thomas does come on, or he does play, that he does really well.”