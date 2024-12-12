Hatters keeper Kaminski has been losing sleep over Luton's travel sickness

Town stopper breached 20 times in last six games away from home

Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has admitted Town’s dreadful record of conceding goals on their travels this season has caused him to start losing sleep.

The Belgian international was beaten another four times at Norwich City recently, which means he has been breached on 20 occasions in his last six outings on the road, meaning Luton have already shipped more than they did when they were last in this division back in the 2022-23 campaign, with 21 hitting the net so far.

Asked if he could put his finger on just why the Hatters have been so easy to score against when outside of Bedfordshire, Kaminski said: “The solution is very simple, don’t concede, it’s very simple in my opinion and I’m trying. I’m also the one that doesn’t sleep from all these goals, but you have to pick yourselves up, see where you can do better, see where you can improve and make sure it doesn't happen again. It’s your life so you take it home. You try to learn from it, but you have to learn quick and at some point you need to stop learning and start doing and that’s the main message.

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski gives out instructions during Luton's 1-1 draw with Swansea - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"You want to win games, everyone wants to win games and for us it’s very difficult at the moment, but momentum in football is a funny thing, look at Man City. They’ve been used to winning every game and now they are struggling a little bit, but eventually they will find a way to get out of that form. If you concede goals it’s not very good, you need to score more than the opposition which is a cliche so it’s a problem for us, but if I had a magic solution I would have used it and we would have solved the problem.”

While Kaminski has been a virtual ever-present in the Town back-line this term, suspended for the trip to Preston North End, in front of him it has been a different matter, with injuries hitting Luton's centre halves once more. Tuesday night saw Daiki Hashioka have to drop in alongside Mark McGuinness and Tom Holmes once more, with Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson all used at some point.

On whether that has been a reason behind Luton’s frailties, the keeper added: “In terms of consistency it’s been tough, but unfortunately injuries are part of football and especially the way we want to win, it demands a lot of effort and demands a lot of work, so you’re going to get injured. "I think in football, especially the Championship, there's a lot of games, and the intensity is high, so naturally it’s going to happen.

"I don’t think the injuries we’ve got now, it’s unlucky really, but how can you prevent that? That’s my question. It’s not easy, but again, I think we’re at a level where that shouldn’t be a problem, so we have to demand from each other and the reason why the people are playing is that they should be performing.”