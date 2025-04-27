Hatters keeper Kaminski thanks Luton Town for their support after emotional week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stopper plays despite the death of his father

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highly emotional Thomas Kaminski thanked his Luton team-mates, manager Matt Bloomfield as well as the club’s fans for the manner in which they supported him following the death of his father Jacek this week.

The popular shot-stopper travelled back to Belgium to be with his family after receiving the awful news earlier in the week, missing the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust awards night on Wednesday evening, where he picked up two prizes. However, with the Hatters just days away from a crunch relegation clash with Coventry City, Kaminski declared he wanted to play in the match at Kenilworth Road, heading back to Bedfordshire on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Bloomfield’s pre-match press conference, it was revealed the Town chief had actually gone on the Eurostar to Brussels just to accompany the 32-year-old on his return, in what was an incredible gesture. Named in the starting line-up, Kaminski received a warm ovation from the Hatters faithful prior to the contest as he picked up his Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy and Bobbers Travel Club, with the whole stadium then giving a standing ovation in the 65th minute.

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

A clearly touched Kaminski went on to keep his fourth clean sheet in eight games as Shandon Baptiste’s last minute winner saw Luton climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since mid-January. Speaking to Sky Sports and the club’s official website, Kaminski said: “I’d read something on social media, I got it sent to me by a couple of people, but I don't know what to say really.

"My dad, he would have been very proud. I know what he would have said, but it's a proud moment actually for me. I know he's with me, I know he's around me and that's what matters. It means everything to me. Normally I should have had the message from my dad, I didn't have it today, but I know he's watching and he's with us.

“He would have been very, very proud, not only about me, but also the team as our weekends were good when we won a game. He was looking forward to the games, he was always watching, he never missed a game and it makes it even harder, but I know he's with me and I'm here because of him, thanks to him and he means everything to me, he's still with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaminski was given a huge embrace by Bloomfield after the full time whistle, with the majority of the squad and coaching staff following suit, also getting another ovation from the near 12,000 supporters when the players came back out for their lap of appreciation. He continued: "They've been really good, I think every single player messaged me to start with and I want to thank the club for their support.

"The gaffer did an unbelievable gesture, he came to Brussels, he made an incredible effort to come and see my mum as well. He brought me back to England on the train which is special. It's unbelievable and the support means everything to me, meant everything to my family and we can’t thank the club enough for how they handled it and how they supported me. These moments mean more than football and I think that's what Luton stands for as well. You saw that today, we are together and that we are in this together, no matter what and I’m so proud and pleased we got the win.”

In his mind, Kaminski was always going to make himself available to feature in the contest as well, saying: “I was adamant I wanted to play. I directly made my mind up and my mum and my brother, they immediately said, whatever you decide we'll support you. I know what my dad would have said, what my dad would have told me to do. He raised me to be strong in certain moments, he would have been saying that I had to play this game.”

The decision paid off too, Kaminski not having a single shot to save as Town snatched victory through Shandon Baptiste’s last minute winner, ensuring they will head to West Bromwich Albion next weekend with their Championship future still in their own hands. He added: “The team gave me the clean sheet, I had nothing to do and I thank the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were brilliant. I think we deserved to win and that's why we won. It was always going to be a win and I'm so proud. When the goal went in, it was special, I had goosebumps, it was special to win this game. It’s another step in the right direction and it’s what we have to do. We have to finish this season very strong.”