Hatters keeper Sluga added to Croatia squad after Ivušić pulls out due to injury

Simon Sluga has been called up by Croatia

Luton keeper Simon Sluga has been added to the Croatia squad for their World Cup qualifiers this week.

The 28-year-old had initially been left out by manager Zlatko Dalic for their matches against Cyprus and Slovakia, to the delight of Town boss Nathan Jones who felt the stopper could do with the break, having not actually featured in an international since the 3-3 friendly draw with Turkey in November 2020.

However, Croatia reported this evening that with Ivica Ivušić missing out due to a medical, Sluga, who kept his fifth clean sheet of the season in Luton's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday, has been called up instead.