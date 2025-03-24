Chong in contention to feature against Hull

Luton have been boosted by the news that midfielder Tahith Chong is back in full training following a hamstring injury which has kept him out for the last two months.

The 25-year-old is one of a handful of players yet to feature for Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield since he was appointed, having suffered the problem in the 2-1 defeat at QPR on January 6. He has been getting closer and closer to a return in recent weeks, but is being put through his paces with the first team once more and could be in contention for a place in the match-day squad when Town travel to Hull City for a crucial Championship clash this weekend.

With news breaking that attacker Jacob Brown is out for the rest of the campaign, then speaking to the club’s official website about this piece of good news, Bloomfield said: “Chongy has been back training this week and we hope to have him available for the squad for the weekend. Chongy is a big player for this club, so to have him back available and be able to work with him for the first time since we’ve been here is exciting, because he’s a real attacking threat and gives us extra options.”

Tahith Chong could feature for Luton at the weekend -- pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Chong was one of Luton’s bright points in their Premier League campaign last term, finishing off a wonderful team move in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool and also finding the net on three other occasions. On being able to welcome back a player who has played 62 times for the club, scoring seven goals, since a £4m move from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, Bloomfield had recently stated: “He’s a quick boy and it’s really important that we give him the time to make sure he’s 100 percent. There’s been no hiccups with his rehab, he’s been working hard, he’s been doing everything that’s been asked of him and he’s in a good place, but I think it’s just about making sure we don’t rush him because of the situation.

"We have to make sure that we’re responsible with Tahith and make sure we get him back when he’s ready. He adds attacking, intensity, attacking threat, final third quality, ball carrying ability to get you up the pitch in moments that you need it. A player that excites our supporters. So we look forward to having him back when he’s ready.”