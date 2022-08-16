Hatters midfielder Campbell looking forward to getting stuck into 'brilliant' Naismith

Kal Naismith and Allan Campbell were part of the same Luton team that reached the Championship play-offs last season

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell expects to get stuck into his former team-mate and fellow countryman Kal Naismith when the two players go up against each other for the first time as Ashton Gate this evening.

The 30-year-old Naismith was a huge part of Town’s success last tern, enjoying a wonderful season as one of the stand-out performers behind the Hatters reaching the play-off semi-finals.

However, he opted to move to Bristol City in the summer, signing a three year deal for the Robins, who Luton head to looking to secure their first win of the campaign tonight.

Campbell said: “I’m sure both of us will get stuck into each other, it will be competitive, you can be pals off the park, but as soon as you go on, it’s Luton v Bristol City.

“I want to do my bit for Luton to get the points and he’ll be doing his bit for them to get the points.

"So it will be a battle but it will be nice to see him afterwards, not seen him since, so be good to see him.”

Although some sections of Town supporters might not be huge fans of Naismith anymore for the surprise manner of his departure from Kenilworth Road, which shocked the club at the time, Campbell was quick to enthuse about his impact in Bedfordshire.

He added: “He was brilliant for me, especially coming down here, not knowing anybody, to have a Scottish guy there, to have that relationship.

"It helped me settle down and he was brilliant.