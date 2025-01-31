Hatters midfielder cuts short Charlton stint to sign permanently for Dundee United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has departed Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis to return to Scotland and sign a permanent deal with Scottish Premier League side Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old left Motherwell after seven years with the Steelmen to move south to Bedfordshire back in June 2021, as he went on to play 86 times for the Hatters, scoring seven goals, including one in the 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Watford back in April 2023. He also featured 48 times that term as Luton won the Championship play-offs to reach the Premier League, earning his first senior cap for Scotland in the process.

Unable to break into Town’s top flight team, Campbell headed out on loan to Millwall last season, making 12 appearances, then heading to League One side Charlton Athletic this term to reunite with his ex-Hatters boss Nathan Jones, featuring 17 times for the Addicks. He has now agreed a switch to Tannadice for the remainder of the campaign, as discussing his addition with the club’s official website, boss Jim Goodwin said: “The signing of Allan represents a real coup for the club - it’s rare for a player of his calibre to be available in the winter window."

Allan Campbell has left Luton to sign for Dundee United - pic: Liam Smith

"I thoroughly enjoyed watching him develop into one of Scotland’s brightest talents during his time at Motherwell, and his decision to venture south of the border was vindicated by an incredibly successful period with Luton Town. His tenacity in the middle of the park perfectly compliments his ability to handle the ball in tight areas and retain possession, all whilst posing a goalscoring threat from near and far.

“Allan is the example of professionalism - a quality which was a major deciding factor in bringing him to the club. No matter where he has played, he has been available for almost every match since making the step into senior football nine years ago. This reliability will be vital as we approach the business end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Campbell himself added: “As soon as the manager outlined his vision for the rest of the season, I knew where this was where I wanted to be. I’ve had some great experiences down south, going head-to-head with some top quality players, and they’ve helped me improve physically and technically. Pressure is a privilege and if you ask any footballer, they want to be involved in high-pressure scenarios. I feel they bring the best out of me and I’m ready for them during an important time of the season.”