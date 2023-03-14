Hatters midfielder misses out on Scotland call to face Spain and Cyprus

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has missed out on a call-up to the Scotland squad for their opening European Championships qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month.

The 24-year-old, who has one senior cap to his name, had been on the bench for Town recently, but won his place back against Swansea City recently and completed a second successive 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Speaking last week, Campbell had said: “That’s the dream, any footballer wants to represent their country.

"I was grateful enough at the end of last season I got a chance to represent my country and it was a huge honour.

"All I can do is focus on myself, try to keep performing well, working hard and then when the opportunities come, then take them.”

However, he hasn’t done enough to get the nod from national boss Steve Clarke for the first match with Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday, March 25, before hosting Spain three days later.

Full squad

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian); Angus Gunn (Norwich City); Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United); Grant Hanley (Norwich City); Jack Hendry (Club Brugge); Aaron Hickey (Brentford); Nathan Patterson (Everton); Ryan Porteous (Watford); Andy Robertson (Liverpool); Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton); Billy Gilmour (Brighton); Lewis Ferguson (Bologna); Ryan Jack (Rangers); John McGinn (Aston Villa); Callum McGregor (Celtic); Kenny McLean (Norwich City); Scott McTominay (Manchester United).