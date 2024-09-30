Hatters quartet ruled out of United clash but defender might be fit following knee injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edwards gives a squad update for midweek fixture

Luton duo Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris have been ruled out of tomorrow’s home clash against Oxford United at Kenilworth Road, although defender Teden Mengi has a chance of being available.

Attacker Chong had started Town’s 3-1 loss at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, going down on the stroke of half time after taking a nasty blow to the head when trying to set up an equaliser. After receiving treatment on the pitch, he was thankfully able to walk down the tunnel, but the protocols surrounding such an injury these days means he can’t face the U’s although might be okay for the trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Edwards said: “Unfortunately Chongy will be a no for tomorrow and then we’ll see. There is a scenario with the correct time-frame that he could be available for the weekend, but not tomorrow. He’s a big player for us, but it is an opportunity for someone else and that’s what we’ve got to see it as at the moment. The good thing is he’s not missing for a long period of time.”

Tahith Chong will miss tomorrow night's home clash against Oxford United - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Striker Morris, who had opened his account for the season during the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday recently, was absent completely from the trip to Home Park with a muscular injury. Although back in light training, Edwards doesn’t think using the forward would be a clever idea, continuing: “Carlton is progressing well.

"If I’m being really honest, I don’t think it would be worth the risk tomorrow, because there’s a possibility of pushing him back even further. He’s really positive about it, he’s been out on the grass and done well, but I think tomorrow night would be pushing him too much. We’d been running too big a risk for such an important player.”

However, there was better news regarding centre half Teden Mengi who injured his knee during an Argyle attack late in the first half and had to be withdrawn, with Edwards saying: “We’ll see how bad T is. It’s not as bad as he first feared, he’s had one or two issues with his knee, the last game of the season he felt it and was out for a period of time as well, so there’s a chance he could be okay. I think he felt more than something and then it concerned him as well, so he did the right thing.”

The game will also see midfielder Shandon Baptiste and wingback Daiki Hashioka still watching on from the stands though, with Edwards adding: “Both trained parts today of the session. Tomorrow will be too soon as they’ve been out for a few weeks, Hashi longer, but that’s good news for those two.”