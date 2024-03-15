HATTERS RATED: AFC Bournemouth 4 Luton Town 3

Luton were beaten 4-3 by AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night after letting a 3-0 half time lead slip away.
Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley had all found the net in the first period, only for the Cherries to reply with four goals of their own after the break and claim the points. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
After a first half in which he was fairly untroubled, saving well with his legs from Sinisterra and pushing Cook’s fierce drive away, he might have been eying a third clean sheet of the season at the break, such was the scoreline. That all changed in the second period as once beaten by Solanke’s clever dink, the floodgates opened and with precious little protection in front of him, was beaten a further three times. One remarkable save with his feet at the death kept Luton in with a chance, but unfortunately it mattered not. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Issa Kabore: 7
Looked to be relishing the battle in the first half once more as despite having his hands full with the dangerous Sinisterra, he was able to stay switched on and defend his flank, especially when being screamed at by the bench from set-pieces. Played a part in both goals too, finding Clark's run for the first, and then releasing Barkley to make it 3-0, almost picking Morris out in between as well. After the break, he kept his own personal levels to a good standard, most of the Cherries attacks coming over on the other side. Photo: Warren Little
3. Reece Burke: 7
Gave his all in what was a tough, tough night for the Hatters as even in the first half, the visiting defenders had to be on their toes to try and cope with the hosts' regular attacks. Topped the tackles, interceptions and blocks count for Luton, while also made seven clearances as he got through plenty of work. Went on a number of sprints to try and keep pace with the Cherries too, which is always something of a concern with Town almost out of fit defenders. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 7
Looked in superb form during the first half as whenever Bournemouth put the ball in the box, which was frequently, he was more often than not there to head it away, preventing any chances falling to the Cherries forwards in the box, making one terrific block as well. Had looked like he was continuing in the same vein after the break too, but Town then simply fell apart defensively as they conceded four times. Can still leave with his head held high for his efforts throughout the night. Photo: Mike Hewitt