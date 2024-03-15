HATTERS RATED: AFC Bournemouth 4 Luton Town 3

2 . Issa Kabore: 7

Looked to be relishing the battle in the first half once more as despite having his hands full with the dangerous Sinisterra, he was able to stay switched on and defend his flank, especially when being screamed at by the bench from set-pieces. Played a part in both goals too, finding Clark's run for the first, and then releasing Barkley to make it 3-0, almost picking Morris out in between as well. After the break, he kept his own personal levels to a good standard, most of the Cherries attacks coming over on the other side. Photo: Warren Little