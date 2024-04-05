HATTERS RATED: Arsenal 2 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to a 2-0 defeat against title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Martin Odegaard put the hosts in front midway through the first half, before Town defender Daiki Hashioka unfortunately got the final touch to Emile Smith Rowe’s cross just before half time to double the Gunners’ lead. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Alert to tip an early cross over the bar, the goalkeeper was then given little chance by Odegaard who took his shot first time and picked out the bottom corner. Did well to parry Smith Rowe's close range attempt that took a slight deflection and was also able to get down quickly when Havertz took aim. With many expecting the Gunners to go through the gears after the break, it just didn't materialise, as his only real work came late on, turning Nketiah's shot behind. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 7
First start in the Premier League and as expected, took a little bit of time to get used to his new surroundings he was up against a high-class Gunners team looking to go top of the table. Did start to settle in though and showed his trickery on a few occasions in the first half only to find the Arsenal defenders up to the task. One brilliant burst after the interval won Luton a corner, before he was replaced on 75 minutes to ensure he didn't break down. From out of the blue, he could become a vital player in the run-in now. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Daiki Hashioka: 7.5
Yet another game where he had to play out of position, but on this occasion he looked far more comfortable, the Japanese international giving as good as he got. Unlucky to be booed when being clattered and trying manfully to play on, while another moment of misfortune saw him unwittingly deflect in Smith Rowe's cross. With the Hatters able to enjoy more territory after the break, he got forward on the right to show his attacking attributes with one blast well blocked and another cross in stoppage time headed over by Barkley. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 8
Excelled in the first half when Arsenal were getting up a head of steam, as he was there time and time again to make some terrific blocks, none more so than when Nelson threatened to make it 1-0, taking a knock in the process such was his determination to put his body on the line. Recovered from that and was well positioned to make another clearance after Kaminski saved. Couldn't do much about the goals, but able to keep the door shut with relative ease after the break as Luton weren't breached again. Photo: Liam Smith