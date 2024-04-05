HATTERS RATED: Arsenal 2 Luton Town 0

2 . Fred Onyedinma: 7

First start in the Premier League and as expected, took a little bit of time to get used to his new surroundings he was up against a high-class Gunners team looking to go top of the table. Did start to settle in though and showed his trickery on a few occasions in the first half only to find the Arsenal defenders up to the task. One brilliant burst after the interval won Luton a corner, before he was replaced on 75 minutes to ensure he didn't break down. From out of the blue, he could become a vital player in the run-in now. Photo: Liam Smith