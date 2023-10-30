HATTERS RATED: Aston Villa 3 Luton Town 1

The hosts had taken the lead when John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half, as they added two more after the break, Moussa Diaby and Tom Lockyer’s own goal giving Villa a commanding advantage.
Town hit back late on, grabbing a consolation thanks to Emiliano Martinez’s own goal, and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Looked like he was going to be the only contender for the star man award early on, making a truly brilliant close range save from Watkins who looked destined to score, also denying Zaniolo as well. Town then kept their hosts quiet until the second period when they gave the Belgian no real chance by scoring two quick goals, as following that, he was relatively untested. Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Issa Kabore (STAR MAN): 7.5
Had an eventful afternoon at Villa Park as he had to keep a close eye on Digne in the first half, incurring the wrath of the home fans at times for some of his challenges. Looked to be a real threat when going forward, but his end product was lacking, sending one cross over the top. Defended well though on the whole as a brilliant sliding intervention prevented the hosts adding a breakaway fourth. Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Gabe Osho: 6.5
Won’t have too many harder baptisms to Premier League action as he was tasked with keeping a host forward-line containing Ollie Watkins quiet. Couldn't prevent McGinn from opening the scoring, but as he got to the speed of the top flight, made an excellent block showing he hasn’t lost his defensive instincts. Few promising advances with the ball, he will benefit greatly from his hour on the pitch. Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Centre half looked like he was going to have his hands full in the early stages as Villa began the contest strongly. After Watkins found space in the area twice, the Welsh international managed to keep him quiet for the remainder, but that allowed Diaby to come to the fore. Unlucky with the own goal as wasn't much else he could do from that range. Photo: Eddie Keogh