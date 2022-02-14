HATTERS RATED: Birmingham City 3 Luton Town 0

Luton saw their five match unbeaten run end in a whimper as they suffered a second heavy defeat at the hands of Birmingham City this season. The Blues led 1-0 at the break, before scoring twice in the second period to see off Nathan Jones' side and to find out how Town's players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 5
Might be slightly disappointed with all three goals as couldn’t prevent Taylor teeing up Bacuna and then easily beaten when the striker went clean through. Unable to stop Hernandez making it 3-0 as City found the net with regularity once more.
2. James Bree: 5.5
Corners and free kicks didn’t lead to the kind of opportunities he would have wanted throughout the contest as Blues won the aerial battle. Put in a decent shift and had a chance to pull one back at 2-0 down only to find the chest of Etheridge.
3. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
Had the two best chances of the first half for Luton when his toepoke was saved by Etheridge and then saw a cross-shot claimed by the Blues keeper. Didn’t do enough to stop the cross which led to the City’s third though.
4. Tom Lockyer: 5
Restored to the side in place of Osho and following what looked like a comfortable start to proceedings, Luton then found themselves behind, conceding two poor goals. Fortunate a casual clearance wasn’t punished in the second period.