HATTERS RATED: Burnley 1 Luton Town 1

Luton continued their unbeaten start to the season with a well deserved point at recently relegated Burnley on Saturday.
The Hatters went ahead through Dan Potts’ first goal in almost 18 months after just five minutes, only to see Josh Brownhill level in the opening moments of the second half.
Although the Clarets went on to dominate possession, Nathan Jones’ men kept them at arms length for the majority, as the spoils were shared.
To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Few hesitant moments coming off his line as he continues to build his relationship with Town’s defence. Not convinced he got a touch on Maatsen’s drive for the corner that Burnley equalised from, but no chance with Brownhill's strike. Claimed a late cross well to ensure Luton left with a point.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7
With Burnley dominating the ball, then he had little chance to ever really get up and down the right flank as he might have wanted, especially with Maatsen so prominent for the Clarets. Won his headers well though and threatened when the chance arose with one drive well blocked.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 8
Defender is looking sharp after his season-ending injury last term and was part of an excellent first half performance, with two vital clearances to prevent the hosts breaking through on Town's goal. Dug in after the break, moving into midfield for a spell as although forced off late on, thankfully it was only cramp.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 8
Part of a Luton back-line who handled Barnes well for the majority of the contest, only allowing him the odd sight of Horvath’s goal. Thrown to the floor by the experienced forward late on twice as the pair continually battled off the ball for ascendancy.
Photo: Liam Smith