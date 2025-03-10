HATTERS RATED: Burnley 4 Luton Town 0

Ten-man Luton were no match for title hopefuls Burnley on Saturday, as they suffered a thumping 4-0 reverse at Turf Moor.
The visitors never recovered from the 19th minute sending off of Kal Naismith for two yellow cards, as they conceded twice before half time and twice more in the second period to deepen their relegation worries. To find out how the Hatters rated, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 4
Yet another away game where he spent far longer than he would have wanted to in picking the ball out of the net, beaten four times. Had taken up a positive advanced position to race outside of his area early on and cut out some Burnley attacks, but once McGuinness put through his own goal, it meant Town were on the back foot in what turned into yet another tough afternoon. With the Clarets carving the visitors open on three more occasions, his Blackburn connections meant the Clarets fans delighted in taunting him mercilessly throughout. Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Christ Makosso: 5
Showed the confidence that Bloomfield has in him as he kept his place after the impressive showing against Portsmouth last time out. Didn’t find it as pleasurable an experience this time out though, his loose touch leading to Naismith's first booking. Tried to dig in once Luton were down to 10, as in fairness, he kept the threats on his side of the back-line to a minimum, also winning some aerial challenges and tackles too. Should have had a penalty when Sarmiento’s high boot connected with him late on, only to see referee Martin wave the incident away. Photo: David Horn
3. Kal Naismith: 3
Booked early on for a lunging challenge after Makosso’s poor touch, an incident that Bloomfield felt was harsh, declaring his defender got the ball first. Even if that was the case, simply had to stay on his feet before the 20-minute mark, as he went sliding in needlessly and rashly on Brownhill in the middle of the pitch, leaving referee Stephen Martin with little choice but to show him a second yellow card as the game was over as a contest from that moment onwards. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari’i Bell: 3
Had an extremely tough afternoon as Burnley enjoyed some real joy when attacking down his flank, especially when the hosts were gifted a numerical advantage. Using it to their benefit they moved 2-0 ahead when able to find space inside the area to send over two inviting crosses, before the Jamaican international couldn't stop Edwards from setting up the third, even though it appeared to clearly go over the line for a goal kick. Outpaced in stoppage time too as he couldn't do enough to stop the Clarets countering for a fourth goal and rub even more salt in the wounds. Photo: Alex Livesey