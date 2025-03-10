HATTERS RATED: Burnley 4 Luton Town 0

2 . Christ Makosso: 5

Showed the confidence that Bloomfield has in him as he kept his place after the impressive showing against Portsmouth last time out. Didn’t find it as pleasurable an experience this time out though, his loose touch leading to Naismith's first booking. Tried to dig in once Luton were down to 10, as in fairness, he kept the threats on his side of the back-line to a minimum, also winning some aerial challenges and tackles too. Should have had a penalty when Sarmiento’s high boot connected with him late on, only to see referee Martin wave the incident away. Photo: David Horn