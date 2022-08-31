HATTERS RATED: Cardiff City 1 Luton Town 2

2. James Bree (STAR MAN): 9

Full back showed just what an asset he is for the Hatters at both ends of the pitch. Got the assist he deserved from Friday when whipped in a magnificent free kick that was begging to be finished, Osho applying the final touch. Went close with another set-piece, but then produced a terrific block in his own box during the latter stages.

Photo: Ryan Hiscott