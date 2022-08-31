HATTERS RATED: Cardiff City 1 Luton Town 2

Luton ran out 2-1 winners at Cardiff City last night as they completed a quickfire Welsh double by beating Steve Morison’s side just 10 days after triumphing 2-0 at Swansea City.
Luke Freeman and Gabe Osho both scored early in the second half to make it 2-0, as although Romaine Sawyers pulled one back late on, the visitors had done enough to secure victory.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Had to make an excellent low save when Watters tried his luck from outside the box early on and was off his line quickly to put off Ojo from close range. With most of City’s shots not locating the target, it looked like another clean sheet in Wales until Sawyers gave him little chance when picking out the bottom corner.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. James Bree (STAR MAN): 9
Full back showed just what an asset he is for the Hatters at both ends of the pitch. Got the assist he deserved from Friday when whipped in a magnificent free kick that was begging to be finished, Osho applying the final touch. Went close with another set-piece, but then produced a terrific block in his own box during the latter stages.
Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Reece Burke: 8
Seemed to be settling into the contest well, one foray forward starting an attack as he was also winning his duels too. Landed heavily after one aerial challenge in the first period though and after requiring treatment following a blood injury, eventually made way for Onyedinma at half time.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Former Cardiff youngster loves playing back in his home country and it was yet another successful evening for the Welshman. Almost caught out on one lung-busting sprint forward but recovered to be a dominant force in the air once more, doing whatever necessary to repel the ball. Close to a goal too, Osho nicking it off his toes.
Photo: Liam Smith