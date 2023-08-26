HATTERS RATED: Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

3 . Reece Burke: 7

Great to see him back and involved once more as it adds some real competition to Luton’s defensive options with all the recent injuries. Despite starting just his first game since April 15, looked to be up with the pace straight away, managing to overlap Kabore at times to win Luton a corner as he looked comfortable with what was asked of him. Got through 76 minutes and will now want to keep his place against West Ham. Photo: Liam Smith