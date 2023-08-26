HATTERS RATED: Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

Luton were defeated 3-0 by a Raheem Sterling-inspired Chelsea on Friday night, as they suffered a second successive Premier League defeat.
Nicolas Jackson was also on target for the Blues, and to check out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 7.5
Belgian was declared Town's current number one by Edwards beforehand and went on to prove just why that was the case with an excellent display. Still not sure how he caught Sterling’s early howitzer of a volley and followed that up with smart stops to deny Jackson, Fernandez and Gallagher in the second half. Off his line quickly when he needed to as well. A good start to life at both Luton and the Premier League. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 6.5
Again some very promising moments from the wingback, especially when he danced around Colwill on the by-line in the first half, as he was behind some of Luton’s brightest attacking moments with his pace and eagerness to get forward. Caught in possession once after the break, but Chilwell bizarrely didn’t make him pay, as he was replaced by Doughty just after the Blues had their second. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7
Great to see him back and involved once more as it adds some real competition to Luton’s defensive options with all the recent injuries. Despite starting just his first game since April 15, looked to be up with the pace straight away, managing to overlap Kabore at times to win Luton a corner as he looked comfortable with what was asked of him. Got through 76 minutes and will now want to keep his place against West Ham. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Early booking meant he had to keep his wits about him when the Blues attacked, but bar Sterling’s goal, managed to do that for a good part of the game, keeping Jackson quiet. Won some imposing headers and topped the clearance charts with six, but just as Town began to grow into proceedings, he couldn’t stop Sterling finding space to sweep in a crucial second. Slight deflection took the England winger’s cross away from him for a third. Photo: Liam Smith